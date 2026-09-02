Garden Oaks Theater has been saved

Some good news.

After facing the possibility of demolition and a months-long fundraising effort to raise more than $3.1 million, a Houston nonprofit that grew out of the campaign to save the River Oaks Theatre is moving forward with plans to purchase the historic Garden Oaks Theater and transform it into a new Arts & Film Center after Labor Day.

Since February, Arthouse Houston has led a campaign to save the nearly 80-year-old theater at 3732 N. Shepherd Drive from demolition after Grace Church sold the property to Houston-based Heights Investment Fund for $7.1 million. The effort quickly gained the attention of many Houstonians, including influencers and award-winning filmmakers, who called on the community to help preserve the city’s historic landmark.

After several extensions, including a final one in August, the organization had raised more than $2.8 million through a community fundraising effort as of Tuesday. While Arthouse Houston still needs roughly $400,000, the organization said it was moving forward into phase two of its plans to build a new Arts & Film Center set to hold a grand opening in 2028, according to a release by the nonprofit.

“In partnership with other Houston arts organizations, we will establish the historic cinema as a new Arts & Film Center that can support and help to grow film as an art form and industry in Texas and beyond,” said Maureen McNamara, director of Arthouse Houston, in a written statement.

The new community Arts & Film Center is broken up into three phases, with the second phase including the construction of more classrooms, productions studios, screening spaces and community gathering areas, the organization’s release states. Phase two will also include the restoration of the historic marquee and neon blade sign, the ornamental grand staircase handrail and the restoration of its original murals.

The third phase will include purchasing additional production, exhibition, education and performance equipment, as well as installing the necessary technology.

The entire project, including the purchase of the property, restoration and equipment, is expected to cost approximately $18 million. The post-war Art Deco cinema will host major film premieres, live-performances and festivals. It will also house a film and media production studios, an arts and media education center, a microcinema and flex theater space.