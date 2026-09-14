Judicial Q&A: Judge Melissa Morris

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

I’m Judge Melissa Morris, presiding judge of the 263rd District Court in Harris County, Texas.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The 263rd is a criminal district court. We hear felony criminal cases including low level drug offenses to violent crimes like capital murder that are charged in the Harris County criminal justice system.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

During my time on the 263rd, I’ve focused on strengthening access to justice and court efficiency. I chaired the court’s Indigent Defense Committee and took on the role of Defense Liaison to support representation for those who can’t afford an attorney. I’ve also worked to improve docket management, including remote appearance options and participation in early resolution efforts, to help cases move efficiently through the system. Those efforts reduced my docket from approximately 2100 cases to approximately 770. Alongside that, I’ve built an internship and mentorship program that brings law and college students into the court each summer which ends in a mock trial competition I started and co-direct with two other judges.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

I’m committed to running an efficient, well-managed court and continuing to expand access to justice for everyone who comes before it, including making sure indigent defendants have adequate representation, treating lawyers with professional courtesy and respect as well as ensuring the promise of equal protection under the law for all who are affected by my decisions. I also plan to keep growing our internship and mentorship program so more students see a path into the legal profession. I intend to continue executing a partnership between my Alma Maters Prairie View A&M University and Thurgood Marshall School of Law to support students in an accelerated transition from undergrad into law school along with a classmate and fellow jurist.

5. Why is this race important?

Judicial elections determine who administers justice in Harris County. How courts are run, how efficiently cases move, and whether every person who comes before the court is treated fairly and given individualized consideration is paramount to community safety and democracy as a whole.. It’s a role that touches thousands of lives each year, which is why voters should pay attention to judicial races, not just the top of the ticket.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

I bring 16 years of criminal defense experience to the bench, along with a demonstrated record of expanding access to justice and running an efficient courtroom. I apply the law fairly, rule decisively, speak respectfully, and study the law consistently. I make the decisions the law dictates without regard for personal feelings, political blow back or outside influence. I’d be honored to continue that work for another term.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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