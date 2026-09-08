Interview with Rep. Jon Rosenthal

It’s that time, it’s after Labor Day, and I’ve got interviews and judicial Q&As to bring you. My interview subjects this week will all be from statewide races, and I’m starting with someone I’ve talked to before, State Rep. Jon Rosenthal, who is running for a spot on the Railroad Commission. Elected in 2018 to HD135, ousting a long-term Republican in the process, Rosenthal is a mechanical engineer who worked for 25 years in the energy industry, on drilling rigs. Which makes him highly qualified for this job as a regulator of the energy industry, which would also be a novel concept. He worked as a plumber on construction sites before he earned his degree, and he was a political organizer before he won his first election. He was a hard worker in the House, and if you’ve ever met him you know he’s just a good dude, about as strong a contrast with his terrible opponent possible. I’ve interviewed him twice before, for his first election and after his first legislative session. Here he is again, now running for Railroad Commissioner:

Here’s a transcript of the interview, courtesy of Greg Wythe who uses an AI transcription tool, as he did with the primary and runoff interviews. As noted, I’ll have more statewide candidates this week, then on to other races next week. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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