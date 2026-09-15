Judicial Q&A: Judge Toria J. Finch

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

I am Judge Toria J. Finch, Presiding Judge of Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 9.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

This court hears Class A and Class B misdemeanor criminal cases, which carry a jurisdictional range of punishment of a fine up to $4,000 and/or up to one year in the Harris County jail, or both.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

My main accomplishments include serving in leadership roles as a Presiding and Co-Presiding Judge for the Harris County Criminal Courts at Law, and as the Local Administrative Judge for all twenty Harris County civil and criminal courts. In these roles, I am proud of the collaborative work we have accomplished—including laying the groundwork for meaningful misdemeanor bail reform; launching vital initiatives like the Managed Assigned Counsel Program, Open Hours Court, and Cite and Release Court; and expanding innovative programs like the B.A.Y.O.U. City Community Court’s Fresh Start Program and the P.A.C.E. Restorative Justice Initiative, to name a few. We have achieved all of this while successfully navigating unprecedented challenges, such as the pandemic and major facility disruptions, and steadily reducing case backlogs without compromising community safety.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

Going forward, my goal is to continue reducing the case backlog and maintaining efficient court management while ensuring Court No. 9 remains a place of truth, justice, fairness, and compassion for everyone who appears before us, regardless of socio-economic status, race, gender, or background while also incorporating more restorative justice programs.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is crucial because it decides the future direction of our county criminal courts at law, putting criminal justice reform, proven judicial experience, and active community engagement directly on the ballot.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

Voters should support me and all Democratic Judges up and down the ballot because of our proven, substantive track record, and we are deeply committed to finishing the reforms we started, expanding our community programs, and protecting the progress we’ve worked so hard to achieve. We can’t afford to go back!

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court

Judge Melissa Morris, 263rd Criminal District Court

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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