Texas blog roundup for the week of September 7

The Texas Progressive Alliance says “Happy Labor Day, and welcome to the start of campaign season” as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff provides a Big Bend construction update.

SocraticGadfly reflects on ethical issues involved with using AI and apps to promote environmentalism, as well as the issue of how much “AI” actually exists.

Houston Democracy Project Blog said John Whitmire sits in open Houston City Council meetings saying HPD doesn’t interact with ICE, at the very same time HPD says they do work with ICE. Whitmire makes stuff up.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Bloggess invites you to time travel with her.

Law Dork celebrates the unsuccessful primary challenge by Rep. Seth Moulton.

Courier Texas explains how conservatives have been weaponizing the 2025 “Parental Rights Amendment” to the state constitution.

The Texas Observer talks to Democratic Railroad Commissioner candidate Jon Rosenthal.

Alison Cook has a brief rant about pizza.

The Eyewall does a nerdy deep dive into the factors and forecasts of Tropical Storm Edouard.

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