Judicial Q&A: Judge Kelley Andrews

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.
1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?
My name is Kelley Andrews. I am the presiding judge of Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 6.
2. What kind of cases does this court hear?
Harris County Criminal Court No. 6 is a misdemeanor court. We hear Class B and Class A misdemeanor cases which are cases that have a potential sentencing range of up to 180 days or up to 1 year in the Harris County Jail, respectively. The types of cases misdemeanor courts hear include, but are not limited DWIs, domestic violence cases, violations of protective orders, thefts, trespasses, unlawful carrying of firearms and criminal mischiefs.
3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?
Since taking the bench in January 2019, I have remained focus on addressing this issues that factor into a person’s arrest and subsequent criminal charge. Addressing issues like mental health, substance abuse, and housing insecurity can change the trajectory a person is on within the criminal justice system and in doing so, help them to have a better/healthier future, lower recidivism rates, and address safety concerns of the community. I also preside over the Misdemeanor Women’s Sober Court in addition to my regular docket. There I work with a specialized team that acutely focuses on recovery for women that have entered into the Sober Court program.
4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?
I would like to continue the work that I have been focused on since beginning my tenure as judge of Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 6. I will remain focused addressing factors that encourage a person’s contact with the criminal justice system and balancing that with the needs of the community to ensure its safety.
5. Why is this race important?
Misdemeanor courts are often the place where a person who finds themself in criminal trouble will land first. The are also the place where people are first diagnosed with mental health and/or substance abuse issues. The misdemeanor courts are uniquely situated to help redirect people out of the criminal justice system and in doing so can be tools that work to benefit and protect the community as a whole.
6. Why should people vote for you in November?
I have devoted 100% of my legal career to the area of criminal law. I have worked in the Harris County criminal courthouse as an attorney and then as a judge for 19 years. I am familiar with all the many departments that courts need to work with to move cases along, to address mental health issues, housing issues and substance abuse issues. I have experience and that experience is coupled with compassion-a necessary trait for balancing the rights of a person with the safety and welfare of the community. I treat every person that finds themselves in Court 6 with dignity and respect and believe in equal access to justice for all.
PREVIOUSLY:
Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court
Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4
Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court
Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court
Judge Melissa Morris, 263rd Criminal District Court
Judge Toria J. Finch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #9
Judge Linda Marie Dunson, 309th Family District Court
From the primaries:
Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7
Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals
Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court
Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court
Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court
Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court
Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court
Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4
Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2
Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7
Ahh, violations of protective orders …
Didn’t the incumbent of the protective order court just tell us that her court is a FAMILY COURT and that no one is going to jail? Now we are being informed about a punishing range of 180 days or up to 1 year. What’s going on?
Who is being disingenuous?
Sounds like there is a division of labor: Protective orders obtained under a low standard of proof in a civil “family” court (almost guaranteed when the government is one side and the defendant is lawyerless on the other side), then enforced with jail in criminal court.
If, like moi, you don’t have any prior involvement with or special knowledge of either type of protective order court, you can go to the Harris County webpage and find out.
Here is what it says:
“A protective order is a lawsuit …”
Wow! You mite’a thunk that orders were the PRODUCT of a lawsuit, which is to say a judge making a binding ruling based on pleadings and an adversarial hearing or trial where both sides are heard and allegations have to be actually proven.
We also learn that you can just walk in and be treated as a “surviver” and that you get free help with the paperwork. You are already assumed to be the victim before you even get to tell your story. And you get free local government help with that too. Probably soon assisted by AI.
“To obtain a protective order, you will first meet with a specially trained domestic violence caseworker or social worker who will assist you with documenting a statement and preparing a file for review by a domestic violence prosecutor. Upon prosecutor approval, an application is filed in family court. You will then receive a letter regarding a court date.”
No mention here about the importance of telling the truth under penalties of perjury and any consequences for lying.
And then the case will be presented by a Harris County attorney at public defense and at no cost to the plaintiff (“applicant”) if she can afford her own private lawyer. Or so I appears.
Where are the caseworkers and taxpayer-supported attorneys helping the accused in the “civil” lawsuits defend against false and exaggerated accusations? Is that “equal access to justice for all,” or at rock-bottom, equal protection? Okay, so it’s a civil proceeding in which rights get stripped away and liberties are taken, and a right to an attorney doesn’t exits until the order is enforced.
Are the defendants (“respondents”) even listened to in such “family court” if they can afford a private attorney?
THIS JUDGE: “I also preside over the Misdemeanor Women’s Sober Court.”
Why just women? Don’t guys drink more excessively, with more serious consequences? Like loosing it and getting violent? Or is that notion just good old premodern gender-based stereotyping bewailed and extirpated by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RIP. See Craig v. Boren, 429 U.S. 190 (1976)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Craig_v._Boren (the famous collegiate beer-buying case)