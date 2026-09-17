Judicial Q&A: Judge Kelley Andrews

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

My name is Kelley Andrews. I am the presiding judge of Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 6.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

Harris County Criminal Court No. 6 is a misdemeanor court. We hear Class B and Class A misdemeanor cases which are cases that have a potential sentencing range of up to 180 days or up to 1 year in the Harris County Jail, respectively. The types of cases misdemeanor courts hear include, but are not limited DWIs, domestic violence cases, violations of protective orders, thefts, trespasses, unlawful carrying of firearms and criminal mischiefs.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

Since taking the bench in January 2019, I have remained focus on addressing this issues that factor into a person’s arrest and subsequent criminal charge. Addressing issues like mental health, substance abuse, and housing insecurity can change the trajectory a person is on within the criminal justice system and in doing so, help them to have a better/healthier future, lower recidivism rates, and address safety concerns of the community. I also preside over the Misdemeanor Women’s Sober Court in addition to my regular docket. There I work with a specialized team that acutely focuses on recovery for women that have entered into the Sober Court program.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

I would like to continue the work that I have been focused on since beginning my tenure as judge of Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 6. I will remain focused addressing factors that encourage a person’s contact with the criminal justice system and balancing that with the needs of the community to ensure its safety.

5. Why is this race important?

Misdemeanor courts are often the place where a person who finds themself in criminal trouble will land first. The are also the place where people are first diagnosed with mental health and/or substance abuse issues. The misdemeanor courts are uniquely situated to help redirect people out of the criminal justice system and in doing so can be tools that work to benefit and protect the community as a whole.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

I have devoted 100% of my legal career to the area of criminal law. I have worked in the Harris County criminal courthouse as an attorney and then as a judge for 19 years. I am familiar with all the many departments that courts need to work with to move cases along, to address mental health issues, housing issues and substance abuse issues. I have experience and that experience is coupled with compassion-a necessary trait for balancing the rights of a person with the safety and welfare of the community. I treat every person that finds themselves in Court 6 with dignity and respect and believe in equal access to justice for all.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court

Judge Melissa Morris, 263rd Criminal District Court

Judge Toria J. Finch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #9

Judge Linda Marie Dunson, 309th Family District Court

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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