Judicial Q&A: Judge Shannon Baldwin

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

I am Shannon B. Baldwin. I am the presiding judge for Harris County Criminal Court at Law #4.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

County Criminal Court #4 is one of 16 county misdemeanor courts. We hear Class A and Class B misdemeanor cases. Class A cases have a range of punishment up to 1 year in jail and up to a $4,000 fine. Class B misdemeanor cases have a punishment range of up to 180 days in jail and up to a $2,000 fine.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

I have been a good steward of my time on the bench and I’ve demonstrated my ability to be a servant leader through many leadership roles. In 2018, court 4 had the heaviest docket of all 16 courts. I’ve reduced the docket by 423 cases with an average clearance rate of 133%. Further, I have served as presiding judge over 1 of our SOBER Specialty Courts. As a veteran, served as the presiding judge over our Misdemeanor Veterans Court. Additionally, I have served as our Local Administrative Judge over all 16 County Criminal Courts and County Civil Courts. I’ve served as the Presiding Administrative Judge over the 16 County Criminal Courts. During my term as Presiding Judge, I created our County Court’s newsletter known as The Gavel. We were honored to have Texas Supreme Court Justice Nathan Hecht write an article in our newsletter. Justice Hecht was particularly complimentary of our Courts’ Community Care Court featuring The Gavel and our Fresh Start Program where we seal former defendants’ criminal history.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

Going forward, I’d like to continue to reduce the court’s docket and overall reduction in backlog. I’d like to continue being a part of a system that has seen a reduction in violent crimes. I’d like to continue misdemeanor bail reform for all low level non-violent offenses. We can all agree that prioritizing public safety is important, but not at the expense of due process and equal protection under the law for all citizens. The collaborative efforts of all Criminal Justice stakeholders is important to ensure the safety of our community. The successful implementing of bail reform has been a step forward in the fight for Criminal Justice for all.

5. Why is this race important?

They say that the further down ballot a race is, the closer it is to our front door as citizens. This court makes critical decisions regarding public safety, legal fairness, and local criminal justice administration across the county. As a statutory county court, it directly impacts the lives of residents facing misdemeanor charges on a daily basis.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

People should vote for me because of my extensive legal and judicial experience, my commitment to restorative justice and my leadership within the legal community. My platform emphasizes community safety alongside the support of alternative diversion programs for first time, non-violent offenders to reduce recidivism. I have a long-standing history of public service as a veteran and membership in public service organizations. Finally, I was born and raised in Harris County. I am personally invested in the county’s safety, real solutions regarding crime and fair justice for all.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court

Judge Melissa Morris, 263rd Criminal District Court

Judge Toria J. Finch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #9

Judge Linda Marie Dunson, 309th Family District Court

Judge Kelley Andrews, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #

Judge Angela Lancelin, 245th Family District Court

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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