Judicial Q&A: Judge Lori Chambers Gray

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

My name is Lori Chambers Gray, and I am the presiding judge of the 262nd District Court located in Harris County, Texas. I am a native Houstonian and before being elected to the bench, I practiced law for 28 years. I have had the honor of serving as judge of the 262nd for the past 7 years.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The 262nd District Court is a felony criminal district court. The cases heard in this court are serious criminal cases ranging from state jail felonies to capital murder. The court also handles the proceedings associated with those felony cases, such as bond matter, pretrial motions, competency issues, plea proceedings, jury and bench trials, sentencing, probation/community – supervision matters and certain post-conviction proceedings.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

I have worked to ensure that the 262nd District Court is fair, accessible, efficient and mindful of the real-life impact that court decisions have on everyone. Through targeted efficiency measures, we have decreased the outstanding case backlog from 2,700 to under 800 cases.

I listened to underserved communities and built partnerships with individuals and organizations committed to supporting them. One example is “Tackling Crime in the Red Zone,” a community-led youth empowerment and crime-prevention program created with retired NFL players in Houston and the Houston Chapter of the NFL Players Association.

This initiative brings attention, mentorship, and resources to communities most affected by violence, recognizing that public safety requires both enforcement and prevention. Community leaders, retired NFL players, and guest moderators help steer young people away from the criminal justice system by encouraging them to envision their futures, set goals, build mentoring relationships, and make positive decisions. In one year, we partnered on 15 community events that reached hundreds of young people.

Another such initiative is the “Next Chapter” reading program. This effort has brought educators and life coaches into jails and treatment facilities because literacy, education and opportunity are critical tools for reducing recidivism and helping people build a better future. The program has successfully held three graduation ceremonies, recognizing participants for their commitment, progress and achievement.

I have worked to improve public safety, expand access to educational and community resources, increase court efficiency and strengthen the court’s response to mental health needs.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

Going forward, I hope to expand the use of technology to improve courtroom access and efficiency, build stronger community partnerships to address the needs of persons within the criminal justice system with mental illness and offer more educational seminars to youth through clubs and schools.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is important because judges make decisions every day that affect individual rights, public safety, and confidence in our justice system. Voters should therefore look for judges who demonstrate experience, integrity, fairness, sound judgment, and a commitment to following the law. Meaningful progress has been made: crime is down, the court is operating fairly and efficiently, and the case backlog has been substantially reduced. It is important to continue that progress and build upon it.

6. Why should people vote for you in November

I bring the experience, judgment, and commitment needed to serve our community fairly and responsibly. I follow the law, listen carefully, treat every person with respect, and uphold the integrity of the court.

I have held violent offenders accountable while also providing books to incarcerated people, organizing youth mentorship programs, expanding access to mental health resources, and offering treatment to offenders seeking help. I take crime seriously, and I am equally committed to solutions that improve public safety and reduce future involvement in the justice system.

I remain committed to the values that strengthen democracy: fairness, equal justice, respect for the law, due process, and a justice system that treats every person with dignity.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court

Judge Melissa Morris, 263rd Criminal District Court

Judge Toria J. Finch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #9

Judge Linda Marie Dunson, 309th Family District Court

Judge Kelley Andrews, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #6

Judge Angela Lancelin, 245th Family District Court

Judge Shannon Baldwin, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #4

Julie Countiss, First Court of Appeals, Place 4

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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