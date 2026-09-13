Weekend link dump for September 13

“The monstrosity would still be an ugly appendage that wrecks the symmetry of the historic White House. But over time, we’d grow accustomed to having a multi-purpose venue that serves the needs of both the president and the capital. As part of recovering from this sordid era, we’d turn a monument to Trump’s ego into a symbol of community and the importance of recreation.”

“We know food doesn’t look like this. The restaurant and café owners know that they’ve never cooked anything that remotely resembles the output of Midjourney. And yet we’re told this is the new normal. AI is here to stay so just order your dinner and avoid the queasiness these images induce.”

“The new reporting is the latest illustration of the Court’s fear of public scrutiny. Access to the justices’ papers would help the public understand what the Court is doing and how the Court really works. That knowledge is a prerequisite for holding the Court accountable. Roberts wants the justices to take that knowledge to their graves so that he can bury the prospect of accountability along with them.”

“This is pure enshittification. Of all the ingenious, innovative ways that Amazon came up with to make money, the most successful is a scam that makes everything you buy more expensive even as it reduces the profits of the companies you’re buying from. It’s another example of corruption: a system of concentrated gains and diffuse losses – and once again, it’s the most profitable thing Amazon does. And then…Amazon made it worse.”

“Disney is bringing more of Rick Riordan‘s expansive mythological universe to life. A live-action series adaptation of The Kane Chronicles is currently in development at Disney+.”

“It is a little sad. We’ve just come through this pandemic where 20 million people died. And what’s our response? We’re going to shut down work on viruses. That doesn’t really compute.”

“Nobody ever criticized my work, ever. They just criticized me.”

“In the realm of Christian theology, I might suggest putting it this way: “Never attribute to sin that which is adequately explained by finitude.” I think this helps us to perceive our human neighbors more accurately but also to regard them more graciously and more gracefully, in every sense. (Freely you have received, freely give.)”

“This just feels so comfortable, so home. This is home.”

“Rule of thumb: It’s a bad thing when you notice an umpire during a game, and Doug Eddings made sure he was noticed [last] Friday night at Coors Field.

“That’s the one bit of trouble with Ivanka Trump’s little project: The people of Albania are very, very angry about it. The development has provoked fury all summer and sparked the biggest outbreak of civil unrest since communism collapsed in the country 35 years ago, in what has now been dubbed, relevantly, the Flamingo Revolution. Even the European Union has gotten involved, and not on the side of the trailblazing couple. The world has never seen a movement quite like this.”

“Congrats, you cut the cord. Now you have six more cords. Streaming prices are rising three times as fast as inflation, making escaping cable company greed now seem quaint.”

“A swarm of rogue OpenAI agents hijacked a German website this spring and transformed it into a bulletin board for other AI agents, according to ​new research published Friday and two people familiar with the matter.”

“The Woman Profiting Off the WNBA’s Trans Panic”. Anytime there’s a panic, there will be grift.

“For now, the anti-abortion activists at the tip of the spear are trying to run back 2024’s failed effort again, this time in a slightly different outfit. If Wednesday’s case, Louisiana v. FDA, makes its way up to the Supreme Court, the justices will again face an effort to restrict mifepristone for blue states as well as red ones, premised on the wobbliest of injuries.”

“Today marks a full year that the Trump administration has used military aircraft and weapons to destroy suspected drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, killing hundreds of alleged traffickers to date. Officials portray these strikes as a tougher approach to combating narcotics trafficking. In reality, they represent something far more troubling: an unlawful expansion of military force into what has long been—and should remain—a law enforcement mission.”

“At 74, he rarely gives interviews. But when Mr T decides to talk, he really does talk. What Mr T thinks, Mr T says. And I’ve never heard anyone trash the very thing they’re here to promote quite like Mr T does today.” Also, too, today I learned that Mr. T attended Prairie View A&M and was a math major, until he was expelled for participating in a student protest.

“I think that is what I feel most acutely: That maybe that’s possible. That maybe a collection of documentary evidence and human sources who are brave enough to talk to a journalist, and months of research that have been vetted legally and otherwise, can combine to create something like consequences at a time at which those extraordinarily wealthy people seem to be able to avoid them.”

“What’s noticeable by its absence is photographic documentation of people who are not scientifically inclined visiting scientific places. You don’t regularly see adults traveling without children going to a natural history museum, let alone a science museum. Even zoos and aquariums are not common destinations for adult tourists.”

“Whose job was it to make sure all the clocks were on the same page? Whose job was it to tell the video reviewers that they were grading off the wrong rubric? Was that actually their job, anyway, given that the protocol wasn’t written out? Should the Big Ten commissioner have stepped in to prevent Western Michigan from getting screwed? That’s probably the best place to land, but then again, his job is to negotiate TV deals and pervert the College Football Playoff into a 24-team monstrosity, not to be the master of rules minutiae that aren’t even written down.”

RIP, Barry Melrose, former NHL player, coach, and TV analyst.

If you want to see James Talarico talk to Jimmy Kimmel, you’ll have to find it on YouTube.

“Your Deadbeat President Is Never Giving You $5,000″.

“This may be the do-nothingest Congress in generations. But it produced a bumper crop of scandals.”

“At this point it may seem absurd to analyze any of Trump’s lies, as he delivers them reflexively and without caring, apparently, whether they are believable. But it’s worth a minute to examine this one.”

“It’s incredibly ironic that ESPN would give an unopposed platform to a Republican senator from Texas to talk about politics in the very same week when ABC cowered away from airing a Jimmy Kimmel interview with a Democratic Senate candidate, James Talarico, and was forced to air it on YouTube thanks to threats from the federal government.”

Related Posts: