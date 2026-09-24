Judicial Q&A: Judge Teresa Waldrop

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

I’m Judge Teresa Waldrop, and I have the privilege of serving as Judge of the 312th Family District Court in Harris County. Before taking the bench, I practiced law for more than 30 years, primarily in family law, and I have been board certified in family law since 2009. Family law has been the focus of most of my professional life.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

We hear the cases that affect some of the most important parts of people’s lives—their families, children and property. That includes divorces, custody, visitation and property disputes, child support, enforcement matters, adoptions and child protective service cases.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

I’m particularly proud of the progress we’ve made in managing the court’s docket. My approach has been to identify and eliminate unnecessary delays while ensuring that every litigant receives a full and fair opportunity to be heard. I have focused on data-driven case flow management, timely disposition of cases and continuous evaluation of court processes to identify what is working and what is not. I’ve worked hard to create a courtroom that is efficient, accessible, transparent, and professional. I believe that when courts function smoothly it reduces stress, lowers costs and helps everyone focus on what truly matters – the families we serve.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

I want to keep building on what is working. We will continue actively managing cases, improving the way we use technology, and finding practical ways to make the court more efficient and accessible. I also want to continue supporting and educating lawyers who practice in our court. Ultimately, my goal is for people to leave the 312th knowing that, whatever the outcome of their case, they were heard, treated fairly, and treated with respect.

5. Why is this race important?

Family court races matter because the decisions made in these courtrooms can affect families for years to come. Judges make decisions involving children, parents, property, finances, and sometimes the safety and well-being of family members. Voters should care about whether the person making those decisions has the experience, temperament, work ethic, and knowledge of the law necessary to do the job well.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

I hope voters will look at both my experience and my record. I brought more than three decades of legal experience to the bench, most of it practicing family law, and I have worked every day as judge to put that experience to good use. We’ve made real progress in active case management and improving efficiency while remaining committed to fairness, professionalism, and respect. There is still more work to do, and I would be honored to have the voters’ support to continue it. My approach really comes down to three words: Experienced. Efficient. Fair.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court

Judge Melissa Morris, 263rd Criminal District Court

Judge Toria J. Finch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #9

Judge Linda Marie Dunson, 309th Family District Court

Judge Kelley Andrews, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #6

Judge Angela Lancelin, 245th Family District Court

Judge Shannon Baldwin, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #4

Julie Countiss, First Court of Appeals, Place 4

Judge Lori Chambers Gray, 262nd Criminal District Court

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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