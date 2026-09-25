Judicial Q&A: Judge Veronica Nelson

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

My name is Veronica M. Nelson. I am the presiding judge of the 482nd Criminal District Court in Harris County and I am running for reelection.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

This is a felony criminal court. I preside over cases involving some of the most serious offenses in Texas, including capital murder, murder, aggravated assault, sexual offenses, and other major felonies. We handle all felony cases from state jail felonies up to death capital murders. The decisions made in that courtroom can affect whether someone is incarcerated for years, decades, life or potentially death.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

My top priority from the first day on the bench was to address the case backlog that all Courts were experiencing due to a variety of reasons. As staff attorney, I practiced finding best practices to help improve how Harris County handles justice. One organization we are working with, Justice Management Institute (JMI), has a proven track record of improving case flow management. I have implemented many of the recommendations provided to help ensure both sides will have timely resolutions. First, I implemented a scheduling order. This was essential for both sides to know and understand deadlines. One of the major issues with the backlog was delayed discovery. The scheduling order put everybody on notice of discovery deadlines, motion deadlines, and trial dates. Scheduling orders that are semi flexible have been proved to help case workflow and backlog in many other jurisdictions because they allow for the swift disposition of simple cases so the attorneys and court can focus on more time that may be needed for cases that are more serious and/or more complex. In addition, the orders have called for speedier resolution for cases involving defendants in custody, so those cases do not linger for 3 or 4 years.

When the 482nd was officially opened, all the other 22 District Court cases were allowed to send open cases to the Court so they can begin a docket. As you may imagine, that means the 482nd has a lot of old cases which are just going to get older with a new Court. I developed and implemented a targeted old case backlog reduction program in the 482nd, in order to reduce pending caseloads to a more manageable level and help assure more timely resolution of all cases by conducting afternoon dockets and priority trial dockets targeting cases over 400 days. Early screening is so important because it leads to early decision making. As a result of all of our hard work, the 482nd currently has the third lowest docket out of the 29 Criminal District Courts. When I took office, the 482nd had a total of 1302 cases, 74 cases on the trial docket, 25 cases over the age of 800 days old, and 332 individuals in custody. As of September 1, 2026, the 482nd docket has dropped to 412 cases, 3 cases over the age of 800 days, 30 trial cases, and 160 individuals in custody. In addition, we have tried over 60 cases in three years, which is the most number of trials of any court in the same period.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

I believe that improving public safety requires us to address the underlying issues that can contribute to repeated involvement in the criminal justice system. Mental health challenges can play a significant role in why some individuals come into contact with the courts, and simply placing someone in jail does not always address the root cause of the behavior. I believe we can hold people accountable while also recognizing when treatment and intervention can help prevent future offenses. Expanding mental health resources within our criminal justice system is an important step toward creating safer, healthier, and more productive communities.

I want to expand access to mental health courts and specialized treatment programs throughout Harris County so that eligible individuals can receive appropriate treatment, supervision, and accountability. Mental health courts can bring judges, attorneys, mental health professionals, probation officers, and treatment providers together to develop solutions tailored to an individual’s needs. By expanding these programs, we can better distinguish between individuals who present a serious threat to public safety and those whose criminal behavior is connected to an untreated mental health condition and who may benefit from structured treatment and supervision.

For me, expanding mental health courts is not about being soft on crime, it is about being smart on crime and focused on long-term public safety. When appropriate individuals receive effective treatment, accountability, and continued supervision, we have a better opportunity to reduce recidivism and prevent people from repeatedly cycling through our jails and courts. As judge of the 482nd Criminal District Court, I want to help build a criminal justice system that protects our communities, holds offenders accountable, and provides meaningful opportunities for rehabilitation when appropriate. We can deal with crime while also being smarter about preventing the next crime.

5. Why is this race important?

The race for Judge of the 482nd Criminal District Court is important because the person elected will make decisions that directly affect public safety, victims, defendants, families, and the broader Harris County community. The 482nd handles serious felony cases, where judicial decisions can have life-changing consequences. The judge must balance protecting the community with protecting constitutional rights, while ensuring that every person who enters the courtroom is treated fairly and impartially. This requires experience, sound judgment, judicial temperament, and the ability to make difficult decisions based on the law and the facts—not politics, personalities, or public pressure.

This race is also important because the effectiveness of a criminal court depends on more than simply deciding individual cases. Harris County needs courts that are efficient, accountable, and committed to reducing unnecessary delays while maintaining fairness and due process. Voters are choosing a judge who will determine how effectively the court manages its docket, handles serious and complex trials, protects victims and the public, and ensures defendants receive the justice guaranteed by the Constitution. Ultimately, the 482nd District Court race is about choosing the kind of criminal justice system Harris County wants: one that is safe, fair, efficient, independent, and committed to equal justice under the law.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

People should allow me to continue working for them because Harris County deserves a judge who has demonstrated that public safety, fairness, and efficiency can coexist. I have done exactly that. Since taking office in 2023, my staff and I have worked to transform the 482nd into a more efficient and accountable court, reducing the court’s docket from approximately 1,400 cases to roughly 412. I have also presided over serious and complex felony cases and high-profile jury trials, bringing years of criminal-law experience and courtroom knowledge to the bench. My record is not based on promises about what she will accomplish—it is based on measurable results she has already delivered.

Voters should re-elect me because I have proven I can lead the 482nd Criminal District Court with experience, integrity, independence, and results. I understand that justice requires protecting the community and victims while also safeguarding the constitutional rights of every defendant who comes before the court. I have demonstrated that cases can move forward efficiently without sacrificing fairness, and that serious criminal cases require a judge who is prepared, knowledgeable, and willing to make difficult decisions. At a time when Harris County needs experienced leadership in its criminal courts, I offer voters a proven record of reducing the backlog, managing the court effectively, handling serious cases, and delivering fair and impartial justice. The choice is clear: re-elect Judge Veronica Nelson and keep the 482nd moving forward.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court

Judge Melissa Morris, 263rd Criminal District Court

Judge Toria J. Finch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #9

Judge Linda Marie Dunson, 309th Family District Court

Judge Kelley Andrews, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #6

Judge Angela Lancelin, 245th Family District Court

Judge Shannon Baldwin, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #4

Julie Countiss, First Court of Appeals, Place 4

Judge Lori Chambers Gray, 262nd Criminal District Court

Judge Teresa Waldrop, 312th Family District Court

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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