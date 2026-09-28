Judicial Q&A: Justice Amy Guerra

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

My name is Amy Guerra, and I am the incumbent justice on the Texas First Court of Appeals, Place 5.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The First Court of Appeals is a general jurisdiction intermediate appellate court which decides appeals and original proceedings from trial courts throughout its ten-county district. The First Court of Appeals district includes the following ten Texas counties: Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Waller, and Washington. It hears all types of cases: criminal and civil, including personal injury, family law (divorces, custody disputes, and parental rights terminations), probate (wills and trusts), business disputes, election issues, and juvenile cases.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

I have issued opinions in nearly 600 appeals/original proceedings and participated as a panel member in the disposition of hundreds more cases in my nearly six years on this bench.

One of my greatest accomplishments, so far, is that each of my over 250 signed majority opinions on the merits has been 100% unanimous, which shows I work well with all my colleagues on both sides of the aisle. I do so by following the sage advice of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: I disagree without being disagreeable. I find compromise when necessary, yet I stand my ground and insist on deciding cases fairly, impartially, and swiftly.

I am also proud to have hosted 19 student interns so far, including many students from the American Bar Association’s Judicial Internship Opportunity Program (JIOP), which places underprivileged and underrepresented law students in judicial internships throughout the country. And I am the first state appellate court judge in Texas to have hosted a JIOP intern.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

Every day, I search for more ways to improve my eƯiciency and productivity, and I will continue serving with integrity and impartiality in deciding cases without fear or favor.

5. Why is this race important?

I often say this is the most important court most people have never heard of. It is important because the court of appeals is often the last word on many issues. The higher courts (the Texas Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeals) choose which cases they want to decide, whereas the intermediate courts of appeals (such as the First Court of Appeals) must decide every case filed. Therefore, we set much of the precedent for the trial courts in this ten-county district to follow in matters that aƯect people’s daily lives. A few examples: We decide whether a person keeps their children in a custody dispute, whether a person gets compensated if they are injured at work or in an accident, and we decide criminal appeals, among many other issues.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

I have proudly served as your justice on the First Court of Appeals, Place 5, for nearly six years. I was elected in 2020 after practicing law for nearly twenty years, handling highly complex cases from start to finish, in state and federal trial and appellate courts throughout Texas and other states, being named a Texas Super Lawyer in Business Litigation, becoming the first Hispanic partner at my law firm, and being the youngest sitting judge on the Houston Municipal Court when I was originally appointed in 2005 at age 28, where I served part-

time at night and on weekends and holidays, while simultaneously practicing law full-time at a law firm that had the highest billable hour requirement in the city. So, I am no stranger to hard work.

I have proven that I have superior judicial temperament and earned the respect of my peers. Since joining the First Court of Appeals in 2021, I was named Judge of the Year in 2023, I won the 2026 State Bar Judicial Preference Poll (a poll that asks Texas lawyers which candidate they prefer) with more than twice as many votes as my opponent, and I received more votes than any other court of appeals candidate in the entire state of Texas.

My opponent has no civil court experience, and civil court cases make up more than 70% of the court’s docket.

I humbly ask for your support for my re-election so I may continue serving our community by promoting public safety, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring everyone’s rights no matter who you are or where you’re from.

I promise to continue deciding cases impartially, swiftly and fairly, and to do so with respect and integrity.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court

Judge Melissa Morris, 263rd Criminal District Court

Judge Toria J. Finch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #9

Judge Linda Marie Dunson, 309th Family District Court

Judge Kelley Andrews, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #6

Judge Angela Lancelin, 245th Family District Court

Judge Shannon Baldwin, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #4

Julie Countiss, First Court of Appeals, Place 4

Judge Lori Chambers Gray, 262nd Criminal District Court

Judge Teresa Waldrop, 312th Family District Court

Judge Veronica Nelson, 482nd Criminal District Court

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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