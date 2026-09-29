Judicial Q&A: Okey Aniyam

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

My name is Okey Anyiam. I am running for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the Court of last resort for all criminal cases in Texas. The Court exercises discretionary review over criminal cases, which means that it may choose whether or not to review a case. The only cases that the Court must hear are those involving death penalty capital murder or the denial of bail.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

I am running for this bench to serve with my experience. I believe in equal access to justice for all, upholding the law and following its clear legislative intent, without legislating from the bench. I believe in the independence of the judiciary. I will not yield to outside influence or intimidation from anybody or another branch of the government or worry about re-election while upholding the law.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

I have practiced Criminal Law in Texas for 28 years and handled several thousand criminal cases. My goal has always been to see that the due process rights of defendants are upheld, and justice is truly served.

5. Why is this race important?

It is very important that not only Republicans serve as judges of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. It is time to have a Democrat at the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to bring balance to the Court.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

I will abide by the Judicial Oath, just as I have upheld my Attorney Oath. I will be impartial. My rulings will be based on the law, independent of any outside influence. I will work with the other judges of the Court to initiate changes that will allow the court to hear more cases than it currently does. Where necessary in any appeal before the court, with my extensive experience in trial court, I will give guidance on important issues that are apparent on the record though not appealed on, to avoid attorneys waiting several years for the court’s opinion on identical or similar issues raised in future appeals.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court

Judge Melissa Morris, 263rd Criminal District Court

Judge Toria J. Finch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #9

Judge Linda Marie Dunson, 309th Family District Court

Judge Kelley Andrews, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #6

Judge Angela Lancelin, 245th Family District Court

Judge Shannon Baldwin, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #4

Julie Countiss, First Court of Appeals, Place 4

Judge Lori Chambers Gray, 262nd Criminal District Court

Judge Teresa Waldrop, 312th Family District Court

Judge Veronica Nelson, 482nd Criminal District Court

Justice Amy Guerra, First Court of Appeals, Place 5

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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