Local US Attorney wants some ICE records sealed

I don’t know what to make of this.

Federal authorities filed a court motion asking a judge to seal a document that revealed new details about an ICE operation in Houston’s East End that led to the deadly July 7 shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.

U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz said he “strongly objected” to the dissemination of the internal ICE document on Friday. He said it contained personal information about law enforcement officers and witnesses that could be used by “anti-law enforcement agitators who will use it to dox federal agents.”

Doxxing is the act of publishing private details about a person to punish or harass them.

Reitz didn’t explain how the document became public. But late last week, a federal prosecutor in his office filed a court motion acknowledging that the U.S. attorney’s office had “inadvertently” submitted the ICE records in federal court in an immigration case involving Daniel Tirado Pantoja, one of the witnesses to Salgado’s killing who was held for weeks in ICE custody.

Records show that one of Reitz’s prosecutors filed the ICE document as an exhibit on Aug. 11 to challenge Tirado’s release from ICE custody. A judge later ordered Tirado’s release.

The record remained public at a records terminal Thursday at the federal courthouse after Assistant U.S. Attorney Ariel Wiley — the same prosecutor in Reitz’s office whose name appears on the filing of the original document — asked to seal the exhibit late Friday, records show. The Chronicle obtained the document last week at the public terminal.

The motion to seal was filed after the Houston Chronicle reported that ICE agents wrote about the incident in an I-213 form, which is used by ICE agents to document their arrests of migrants and is seldom made public. The document detailed how an outside law enforcement agency supplied the ICE agents with a tip about two immigrants in a white van.

The intel set into motion an ICE operation to find the van. ICE agents found Salgado — also in a white van — as he prepared to take his brother and two construction workers to a job site. Salgado was not the original target of the operation, according to the documents and Reitz’s earlier remarks.

The ICE agents pursued the van, and the report says the driver rammed their vehicles. An ICE agent shot and killed Salgado on the 6800 block of Canal Street.

Wiley’s request does not specify which information in the partially redacted document authorities did not want made public. The unredacted information includes the names of the deportation officers who drafted their respective reports and two agents who arrested Tirado. It also contained personal details and a mugshot of Tirado.