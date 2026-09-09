Interview with Sen. Nathan Johnson

We continue with the statewide slate with Sen. Nathan Johnson, who is running to be the next Attorney General, and the first one to be something other than a partisan lapdog since the 90s. Johnson is a litigator with a law degree from UT, but is not your typical lawyer in that he was also a physics major in college and a musician who has composed scores for the hit anime series Dragon Ball Z. He did us the huge favor in 2018 of ousting one-term Sen. Don Huffines from SD16 and has managed to pass a bunch of bills on subjects ranging from data privacy protection to backup systems for power essential community facilities to getting private health insurance for an estimated 350,000 previously uninsured Texans. He’s running against fellow Sen. Mayes Middleton, who I’d describe as someone who wants to be even more Ken Paxton but with less baggage. Sen. Johnson was in a car for this Zoom call so there are a couple of audio glitches but he comes through clearly anyway. You can listen to it here:
The transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe, is here. As noted, I’ll have more statewide candidates this week, then on to other races next week. Let me know what you think.
PREVIOUSLY:
Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
From the primaries:
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript
Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript
Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript
He recently was endorsed by former GOP state supreme court Chief Justice Tom Phillips and former GOP state supreme court member Deborah Hankinson, but I don’t expect that to move the needle for the average voter.