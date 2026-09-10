Interview with Clayton Tucker

Next up on the queue for statewide candidates is Clayton Tucker, who is running for Commissioner of Agriculture. That office is currently held by Sid Miller, who was ousted with more than a little help by Greg Abbott, not without some very hard feelings. Tucker grew up part of a ranching family in Lampasas, and now runs the family ranch after having graduated from Southwestern University, working as a water/ag researcher for the National Science Foundation, studying in Taipei, and teaching kindergarten. He ran for SD24 in 2020 and is Secretary of the Texas Farmers Union, and is now a leading voice against the proliferation of data centers in Texas, joined in that campaign by current Ag Commissioner Sid Miller. We had a lot of ground to cover, and he was in a car going from one event to another as we spoke, so the audio is a little bumpy sometimes. But his message is clear, and you can hear it here:

A transcript of our conversation is here, courtesy of Greg Wythe, who also did some cleanup work on the audio.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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