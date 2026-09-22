Will the DGA invest in Texas?

Even asking the question is a step forward.

Dozens of Latino lawmakers and leaders are pressuring Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who chairs the Democratic Governors Association, to invest $10 million in the Texas governor’s race, according to a letter to Beshear that Axios obtained.

Texas state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, who polls suggest is running a strong challenge to Gov. Greg Abbott (R), is trying to become Texas’ first Latino governor. Beshear must decide soon how to invest the DGA’s cash in the 36 states with governor’s races in November.

Why it matters: Beshear is considering a presidential run in 2028. Latino voters are critical in the early primary states of Nevada and New Mexico, and are a key swing vote in general elections.

Beshear’s decision on where to spend tens of millions in DGA money this fall is an early test of his political instincts — and whether he can carry out an effective campaign strategy without making enemies that could cost him in a 2028 primary.

Zoom in: The signees of the letter — which include Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego, a potential rival of Beshear’s in the presidential primary — wrote that “not investing in Texas would not only send a message to Latino voters in 2026, but it sends a message to Latino voters heading into 2028.”

“No other candidate in recent history has come this close to winning the Governor’s Mansion in Texas, and we are proud that it is now a Latina that made this a close race, but unfortunately, she has done so without real investment from DGA,” the letter says of Hinojosa.

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What they’re saying: “While there will certainly be more investment, announcing a figure would only advantage the [Republican Governors Association] in any counter-investment. I look forward to working with the signees of the letter in supporting Gina,” Beshear told Axios in a statement.

He said Hinojosa “has proven herself to be a great candidate” and that the DGA is “currently investing by paying expenses and recently providing staff.”

DGA communications director Sam Newton added: “As the race in Texas becomes increasingly competitive in the final stretch, we will be ready to capitalize on any opportunity to make a real difference.”

Zoom out: The letter to Beshear is also signed by several members of Congress from Texas, including Rep. Greg Casar, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and Rep. Joaquin Castro.