Interview with State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt

We wrap up our week with the statewide candidates with our candidate for Comptroller, Sen. Sarah Eckhardt. A fixture in Travis County politics, having been the first woman elected Travis County Judge after two terms as County Commissioner, she is now in her third term in the Senate from SD14. The daughter of former Congressman Bob Eckhardt, she has passed laws to protect children’s healthcare, to lower barriers for Texans returning to school, and to provide a tuition exemption for paramedics, among others. The Comptroller is an office with a lot of not-always-visible power, with oversight of budgets and the power of audits, and now management of the voucher program. It’s also now in the hands of wingnut former Senator Don Huffines, who was appointed as the second Acting Comptroller in less than a year as a peace offering by Greg Abbott, whom he had previously challenged as insufficiently zealous in a primary. The contrast between the two couldn’t be clearer, and you can hear all about it in the interview:

Here’s the transcript, provided as always by Greg Wythe. Next week will be an assortment of interviews for different offices, and after that we’ll get to a bunch of Legislative candidates. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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