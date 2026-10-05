Judicial Q&A: Justice Chari Kelly

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

I am Justice Chari Kelly, and I am running for the Texas Supreme Court, Place 2. I currently serve on the Texas Third Court of Appeals, where I have served since 2019. Before joining the bench, I served Texans and our country as a U.S. Army JAG Captain, Texas Assistant Attorney General, and Assistant District Attorney.

I am also a mother, veteran, teacher, mentor, and longtime member of the Texas legal community. I am running because Texans deserve a Supreme Court with real world courtroom experience, appellate experience, independence, balance, and respect for the Constitution.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The Texas Supreme Court is the highest civil court in Texas. It hears appeals involving the Texas Constitution, state statutes, governmental authority, family law, employment law, contracts, torts, property, administrative law, professional regulation, and other civil matters of statewide importance. It does not hear criminal appeals, other than juvenile convictions. However, it often influences policy decisions regarding criminal laws and access to justice.

The Court also has major responsibilities for the rules and administration of the Texas judicial system. That means its work affects not only the parties in individual cases, but also trial courts, access to justice, discipline of lawyers and judges, and the public’s confidence that the legal system is fair and understandable.

Because the Court’s jurisdiction is civil, some voters may not realize how often its decisions touch daily life. The Court can decide questions involving state power, public accountability, family stability, employment rights, agency authority, consumer disputes, business obligations, and whether Texans can meaningfully get into court at all.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

I am running because Texas needs and deserves a Supreme Court that is independent of political pressure and willing to enforce the law even when powerful people or institutions are involved. The Court’s decisions affect every Texan, but too many people have little sense of how much power this Court has over the meaning of state law, access to justice, and the limits of governmental authority.

On the Third Court of Appeals, I have ruled in cases involving state power and constitutional limits, including holding that the Texas Attorney General was not above the law in a whistleblower case and that the governor does not possess absolute authority under the Texas Disaster Act.

Those decisions do not reflect a promise about any future case. They reflect the basic principle that the law applies to everyone, including those in power. That is the kind of independence I would bring to the Texas Supreme Court.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

I am in my eighth year on the Third Court of Appeals and have authored more than 800 opinions. I am one of only 19 Texas judges board-certified in Judicial Administration. I am also board certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Additionally, before the creation of the Fifteenth Court of Appeals, I regularly handled appeals involving all state agencies. This makes me uniquely qualified to handle administrative appeals that are regularly decided by the Texas Supreme Court.

My background is unusually broad. I served as an Army JAG Captain and paratrooper, represented soldiers as a trial defense counsel, prosecuted serious felony cases in Comal and Travis Counties, and worked as an Assistant Attorney General on Medicaid fraud litigation, including helping secure a $19.9 million settlement for Texas taxpayers.

For nearly 20 years, I have taught trial advocacy at the University of Texas School of Law. I am a past president of the Austin Bar Association and the Austin Young Lawyers Association, a past chair of the Austin Bar Foundation, and I have been recognized at both the local and state level for mentoring young lawyers. Those experiences have prepared me to understand the law from the trial court, appellate court, classroom, public-service, and community-leadership perspectives.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is important because the Texas Supreme Court shapes the law for the entire state. Its decisions affect families, workers, consumers, businesses, local governments, state agencies, lawyers, and communities seeking access to justice. Texans need a Court that is independent, balanced, experienced, and worthy of public confidence.

Eight of the nine current justices first reached the Court by appointment from a Republican governor: seven appointed by Governor Abbott and one by Governor Perry. That does not decide any case, but it does show why elections matter and why voters should care about balance and independence on the Court.

There is also a historic opportunity in 2026. Texas briefly had a special all-woman Supreme Court in 1925, when three women lawyers were appointed to hear a single case after the regular justices recused. But Texas has never had a full-time elected female majority on the Texas Supreme Court. If voters elect enough qualified women this year, Texas could make history while also strengthening the Court with experienced appellate judges.

This race is not just about one seat. It is about whether our highest civil court reflects the people it serves, respects constitutional limits, and applies the law consistently, including when powerful people or institutions are before the Court.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

I am the most qualified candidate in this race based on my experience, professional qualifications, and demonstrated support from the legal community. Earlier this year, Texas attorneys recognized my qualifications by awarding me the highest vote total of any candidate in the statewide bar preference poll. And thus far, I have received every non-partisan lawyer endorsement that I am aware of including the Mexican American Bar Association of Houston, Houston Lawyers Association, Hispanic Bar Association of Austin, and the Austin Black Lawyers Association.

I will bring balance, fairness, and independence to the Court. I will decide cases based on the law, the record, and the arguments presented, not politics, pressure, donors, or personal preference. Texans deserve a Supreme Court that reflects the people it serves, respects the Constitution, and puts justice over politics.

I am proud to be part of a strong slate of Democratic judicial candidates at a moment when voters have a chance to change the direction of the Texas Supreme Court. I am running to help restore confidence that justice in Texas belongs to everyone.

People can learn more about me and my campaign at ChariKelly.com.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court

Judge Melissa Morris, 263rd Criminal District Court

Judge Toria J. Finch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #9

Judge Linda Marie Dunson, 309th Family District Court

Judge Kelley Andrews, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #6

Judge Angela Lancelin, 245th Family District Court

Judge Shannon Baldwin, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #4

Julie Countiss, First Court of Appeals, Place 4

Judge Lori Chambers Gray, 262nd Criminal District Court

Judge Teresa Waldrop, 312th Family District Court

Judge Veronica Nelson, 482nd Criminal District Court

Justice Amy Guerra, First Court of Appeals, Place 5

Okey Aniyam, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

BreAnna Schwartz, 497th Criminal District Court

Judge Jason Cox, Harris County Probate Court #3

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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