Judicial Q&A: Holly Taylor

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

I’m Holly Taylor, running for the Court of Criminal Appeals (CCA), Place 9.

– I am now a criminal defense attorney, but I spent over 17 years as a prosecutor at the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. I prosecuted government corruption and violent crime to protect victims and survivors and keep my community safe. I also worked with the office’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) to investigate wrongful conviction claims, seeking to exonerate the innocent and bring the true perpetrators to justice.

– I am active in the legal community (local bar association, conferences, etc.), and as a mother of four adult children who all attended Texas public schools, I have a long history of volunteering (PTA, parent booster clubs, soccer coaching, etc.).

– Texas is one of only two states that have two supreme courts. The CCA is our supreme court for criminal cases. Each of its 9 judges are elected statewide, and I am traveling to all 254 Texas counties to listen to Texas voters. I have visited 188 counties with 66 left to visit by November 3rd!

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The CCA sits at the top of the criminal justice system in Texas. The Court considers petitions for discretionary review of cases decided by the fourteen regional courts of appeals. The claims raised in these petitions often involve constitutional rights and freedoms and statutory interpretation. Also, all death penalty cases are automatically appealed to the court. Additionally, the Court carries a large caseload with many final felony writs of habeas corpus. It further has the responsibility of writing and amending rules of evidence and appellate procedure for criminal cases, and administers grant funds that can be used to train judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement. I previously served as the Court’s first Rules Attorney and I serve on its Rules Committee today.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

After I started working with the CIU, I was devastated to discover that, years ago, we inadvertently prosecuted people who were innocent. Our team fought for justice and these wrongfully convicted individuals have been exonerated. But this experience taught me that our justice system has flaws and we must work to fix them. I am passionate about ensuring that the important cases before the CCA receive a fair, just, impartial, and thorough review rooted in the Constitution, the Rule of Law, science, and facts; and that we must address the root causes of wrongful convictions.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

– I have practiced criminal law for over 25 years in Texas as a court staff attorney, prosecutor, adjunct professor, and now criminal defense attorney. I have seen all sides of the criminal justice system.

– I have filed hundreds of briefs and motions, handled numerous complex hearings and oral arguments, litigated several high-profile trials, and assisted with numerous other trials.

– I am Board Certified in Criminal Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and hold a Masters Degree in Public Affairs.

– As an adjunct law professor at the University of Texas School of Law, I taught advanced legal writing focusing on the types of pleadings filed in the CCA.

– For years, I held the role of Rules Attorney for the CCA, in which I advised the judges on the law, and I also served there as a staff attorney. I am a member of the Court’s Rules Advisory Committee. I drafted rules of procedure and helped author some of the Court’s most significant decisions in the years that I worked there. I led the subcommittee that rewrote the standard form used for postconviction writ applications to comply with Texas law and to make it easier for applicants to understand.

– I led the Travis County DA’s Public Integrity and Complex Crimes Division, taking on government corruption, white collar crime, wage theft, and fraud.

– As an appellate attorney, I handled serious violent crimes including murder, sexual assault, and child abuse, working to keep the community safe and to stand up for victims. I litigated numerous appeals in courts including: several regional courts of appeals, the CCA, the Texas Supreme Court, and the United States Supreme Court.

– I learned through my CIU work that the criminal justice system has flaws which sometimes lead to injustices and wrongful convictions. I am passionate about working to improve the system and ensure that all cases receive fair, just, and thorough review rooted in the Constitution, the Rule of Law, the facts, and science.

5. Why is this race important?

The CCA regularly considers cases involving issues of importance to all Texans, setting precedent on critical constitutional questions that other Texas courts and law enforcement must follow. The Court also serves as the “ultimate factfinder” on final felony writs of habeas corpus, which is where wrongful conviction claims often arise. I am passionate about bringing an independent voice to the Court to ensure that important cases and issues receive a fair and thorough review, decisions are grounded in the Constitution and the Rule of Law, and everyone before the court—including litigants, defendants, survivors, and families—are treated with dignity and humanity.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

I am the most qualified and most balanced candidate. My opponent has spent the majority of his legal career as an appellate prosecutor and does not have my breadth of experience and perspective. I have worked at the CCA writing rules and opinions, tried cases to juries, and defended the rights of Texans accused of crimes. I literally know the Court inside and out. I have attached a chart of our relative qualifications.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court

Judge Melissa Morris, 263rd Criminal District Court

Judge Toria J. Finch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #9

Judge Linda Marie Dunson, 309th Family District Court

Judge Kelley Andrews, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #6

Judge Angela Lancelin, 245th Family District Court

Judge Shannon Baldwin, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #4

Julie Countiss, First Court of Appeals, Place 4

Judge Lori Chambers Gray, 262nd Criminal District Court

Judge Teresa Waldrop, 312th Family District Court

Judge Veronica Nelson, 482nd Criminal District Court

Justice Amy Guerra, First Court of Appeals, Place 5

Okey Aniyam, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

BreAnna Schwartz, 497th Criminal District Court

Judge Jason Cox, Harris County Probate Court #3

Justice Chari Kelly, Supreme Court Justice, Place 2

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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