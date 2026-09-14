Interview with Commissioner Adrian Garcia

We’re going to start the second week of interviews with a very familiar face, that of two-term County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, from Precinct 2. You know his story by now: He served three terms as Houston City Council member in District H, with his first election in 2003. He was then elected Sheriff, by a large margin, in 2008 and served until 2015 when he made an unsuccessful run for Mayor. After an unsuccessful primary challenge to US Rep. Gene Green in 2016, he returned to county politics by knocking off two-term Commissioner Jack Morman in 2018. I spoke to him most recently for that 2022 re-election campaign, which you can find here. As is always the case, there’s a lot to talk about and we could have kept on going, but I think I hit the highlights. Here’s our conversation:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy as always of Greg Wythe. I’ve got a mix of different interviews this week, and will move on to the Legislature next week. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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