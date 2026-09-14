Interview with Commissioner Adrian Garcia

We’re going to start the second week of interviews with a very familiar face, that of two-term County Commissioner Adrian Garcia, from Precinct 2. You know his story by now: He served three terms as Houston City Council member in District H, with his first election in 2003. He was then elected Sheriff, by a large margin, in 2008 and served until 2015 when he made an unsuccessful run for Mayor. After an unsuccessful primary challenge to US Rep. Gene Green in 2016, he returned to county politics by knocking off two-term Commissioner Jack Morman in 2018. I spoke to him most recently for that 2022 re-election campaign, which you can find here. As is always the case, there’s a lot to talk about and we could have kept on going, but I think I hit the highlights. Here’s our conversation:
Here’s the transcript, courtesy as always of Greg Wythe. I’ve got a mix of different interviews this week, and will move on to the Legislature next week. Let me know what you think.
PREVIOUSLY:
Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
From the primaries:
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript
Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript
Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript