Texas blog roundup for the week of September 14

The Texas Progressive Alliance is still laughing about Trumpapalooza as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff interviewed four Democratic statewide candidates: Rep. Jon Rosenthal, Sen. Nathan Johnson, Clayton Tucker, and Sen. Sarah Eckhardt.

SocraticGadfly, with author Jack Herrera providing his email on Twitter and asking for feedback, strongly critiqued and fact-checked Texas Monthly’s piece on the Rio Grande water crisis, and got no response from Herrera — and, unsurprisingly, none from the Monthly, either.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project noted that Mayor Whitmire & HPD changed city policy on mandatory investigation of shootings involving federal law enforcement not long after Trump started his 2nd term. Maybe this action had a part in Whitmire saying off the bat that the city had no role in the ICE killing of Salgado.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Paradise in Hell did a yard sign survey.

Laura Rodriguez considers a lesson she learned from 9/11.

City of Yes reflected on the absence of the Twin Towers.

The TSTA Blog finds no moral imperative to send public funds to private schools.

Chris Tackett documents the polling place closures ordered by the Republicans on Tarrant County Commissioners Court.

Aleksandra Vaca is very clear about the need to support James Talarico over Ken Paxton in the Senate race.

The Fort Worth Report welcomes some brand-new endangered gharial crocodiles to the zoo.

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