Interview with Shaun Finnie

We move now to Congress and the CD02 race where Shaun Finnie started out as an opponent to Rep. Dan Crenshaw, then had the Republican primary voters hand him Steve Toth instead. Finnie was raised on a family farm by a single mother but got to go to college and eventually got a law degree and an MBA. He worked as a lawyer in the oil and gas industry and then as an investment banker in that field. He’s put a lot of investment into this campaign, on tough turf in a good year against a terrible opponent. I’m aware of his recent comments about transgender people, which were made after we spoke, and I would encourage you to contact his campaign about it, after you listen to the interview.
Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. I’ve got two more interviews this week, then on to the Legislature next week. Let me know what you think.
PREVIOUSLY:
Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript
From the primaries:
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript
Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript
Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript