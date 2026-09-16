Interview with Michelle Palmer

What can you say about the State Board of Education? Sometimes they lie dormant, and sometimes they go full-on whackadoo. That’s where we are now, and so another thing you could say about the SBOE is that it would be a much better and more functional entity if it had people like Michelle Palmer were on it. Palmer is a history and government teacher, an advocate for her students, and a dedicated activist and organizer. She’s run for this office twice before, in 2020 and 2022, and is as dedicated to the challenge as ever. I’ve interviewed her before, you can listen to our 2022 conversation here, and you can listen to our 2026 conversation right here:
Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. Did I say I had one more interview for you this week? Turns out I have two, so get ready. And let me know what you think.
PREVIOUSLY:
Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript
Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript
From the primaries:
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript
Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript
Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript