Judicial Q&A: Judge Raul Rodriguez

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

I am Raúl Rodríguez, the Presiding Judge of Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 13. I am the incumbent Democratic nominee, running for my second re-election. My legal career is built on decades of public service. I have lived in Texas for over 65 years, residing predominantly in Harris County with a brief period in neighboring Brazoria County. I was admitted to the State Bar of Texas on January 17, 1992 (State Bar Card No. 17148395).

Prior to my election to the county bench, I managed a successful private law practice for over 26 years (1992–2018), focusing on criminal defense, family law, and civil litigation. During my private practice, I handled more than 11,000 criminal cases in Harris County ranging from Class C misdemeanors to capital murder, trying 35 criminal jury trials to verdict alongside over 200 civil and family law cases.

In tandem with my practice, I gained 13 years of judicial experience serving as an Associate Judge for the City of Houston Municipal Courts from November 9, 2005, to December 31, 2018. I was first elected on November 6, 2018, took the bench on January 1, 2019, and was re-elected to a second term on November 8, 2022.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 13 is a county criminal court that hears misdemeanor criminal cases. These cases involve offenses such as Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), domestic disputes (like misdemeanor Assault/Family Violence), Criminal Trespass, Theft, or Criminal Mischief. In Texas, misdemeanor cases are crimes where the potential penalties are less severe than felonies, but they still have a significant impact on the lives, livelihoods, and employment prospects of the individuals involved.

Additionally, this court evaluates and manages requests for pretrial releases, bond settings, and diversion programs. This includes determining if a defendant qualifies for personal recognizance bonds or supervised rehabilitative counseling. The court also addresses the needs of pro se litigants who appear without legal representation, ensuring they are treated with dignity and respect, and are informed of their potential eligibility to seek court-appointed counsel.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

Since taking the bench on January 1, 2019, my main accomplishments focus on administrative modernization, rehabilitation, and ensuring equal protection under the law:

• Historic Bail Reform: Immediately upon taking office in 2019, I collaborated with the 15 other Harris County Criminal Court Judges, county officials, and advocates to resolve the long-standing federal bail lawsuit, O’Donnell v. Harris County. We entered into a landmark Consent Decree and implemented Amended Local Rule 9, which created a constitutional, transparent pretrial system. This reform ended unconstitutional, wealth-based detention by allowing individuals who cannot afford cash bail to be released on personal recognizance for low-level offenses while preserving public safety.

• Expanding Specialty and Spanish-Speaking Rehabilitation: Prior to my tenure, rehabilitative programs existed in Harris County but were heavily underutilized. I have actively expanded alternative measures such as structured counseling and treatment. Specifically, I volunteer my time to preside over Harris County’s only Spanish-speaking S.O.B.E.R. (Saving Ourselves by Education and Recovery) Court. This specialty court provides repeat DWI offenders with the critical, culturally accessible counseling and recovery resources they need to overcome substance abuse.

• Enhancing Employability through “Fresh Start”: Realizing that old criminal records severely limit job prospects due to onerous employer background checks, I co-founded the “Fresh Start” record-sealing program. This program helps working people seal old misdemeanor records, directly restoring their employability and helping them secure stable housing and job opportunities.

• Protecting Livelihoods with Court Accessibility: I modernized court operations by integrating virtual Zoom settings. By excusing attorney-represented defendants from physically attending routine court settings, I prevent working families from having to choose between losing hourly wages (or incurring childcare costs) and resolving their legal matters.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

Going forward, my primary goal is to continue refining and expanding the administrative and rehabilitative frameworks we have successfully built in Court No. 13:

• Expand Specialty Courts and Diversion Programs: I want to continue evaluating and approving requests for diversion and rehabilitation programs, especially for low-level offenders. This includes expanding the capacity of the S.O.B.E.R. Court to ensure that more individuals struggling with alcohol and substance abuse have access to life-changing counseling and structured supervision rather than simple incarceration. I will continue to support alternative sentencing measures where appropriate to address the root causes of criminal behavior.

• Deepen Technology Integration: Technology should play an active role in modernizing court operations. I will continue to utilize Zoom and other digital tools to maintain docket efficiency and minimize the physical, logistical, and financial burdens on defendants, witnesses, and attorneys. Keeping courtroom procedures streamlined helps resolve case backlogs while ensuring that every hearing is handled with thoroughness and absolute fairness.

• Increase Access to Expunctions and Record-Sealing: I plan to build upon the success of our “Fresh Start” record-sealing clinics. By organizing more community outreach initiatives and working with the legal community to expand pro bono clinics, I can help more eligible, working-class residents clear old misdemeanor histories that act as barriers to stable employment.

• Improve Courtroom Procedure & Education: I will continue working to familiarize attorneys appearing in county courts with the established Local Rules to improve courtroom procedure, eliminate ineffective practices, and enhance productivity.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is of critical importance to the future of Harris County’s justice system because county criminal courts at law have a direct, daily impact on working families and marginalized communities. The choice in this election directly affects whether we will maintain a constitutional, modern, and compassionate legal system or regress to outdated, inequitable practices.

First, this election is about preserving crucial bail reform. Before 2019, Harris County operated under an unconstitutional, wealth-based cash bail system that kept individuals in jail simply because they could not afford to pay. My colleagues and I resolved this injustice by settling the federal lawsuit, O’Donnell v. Harris County, and establishing a fair, transparent pretrial system. Retaining experienced judges who are dedicated to the O’Donnell Consent Decree and Amended Local Rule 9 is vital to ensure that we do not return to wealth-based detention.

Second, this race represents a choice between experience and proven, reform-minded leadership. The county criminal courts require judges with the proper judicial temperament, extensive trial-lawyer background, and a record of administering “Smart Justice.” Misdemeanor records can permanently damage a person’s livelihood. Voters deserve a judge who actively works to prevent recidivism through specialty programs like the Spanish-speaking S.O.B.E.R. Court and Fresh Start clinics rather than relying on a revolving door of incarceration.

Finally, a county judge is bound to act as a neutral arbiter who ensures that political dimensions, personal beliefs, or resource disparities do not influence judicial decisions. Having a bilingual jurist with 20 years of combined judicial service ensures that our diverse population is treated with equal dignity, fairness, and respect under the law.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

Voters in Harris County should support my re-election in November because I offer a unique combination of extensive legal experience, proven judicial expertise, and a concrete record of positive court reform:

• Decades of Judicial & Legal Experience: I have practiced law in Texas for over 34 years and possess 20 combined years of judicial service. During my 26 years in private practice, I managed over 11,000 cases ranging from Class C misdemeanors to capital murder, trying 35 jury trials to verdict. I served as a Municipal Associate Judge for over 13 years, and since January 1, 2019, I have presided over Criminal Court No. 13. To my knowledge, my opponent has no prior judicial experience.

• Bilingual Accessibility: As a bilingual jurist, I ensure that the thousands of Spanish-speaking residents in Harris County are fully heard and understood in my court, overcoming language and cultural barriers that historically limit access to justice.

• A Proven Record of Reform: While the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct restricts candidates from making campaign promises, my record on the bench demonstrates real, positive change. I actively participated in the implementation of Amended Local Rule 9 to end unconstitutional pretrial detention. I volunteer my time to preside over Harris County’s only Spanish-speaking S.O.B.E.R. Specialty Court to rehabilitate repeat offenders. Furthermore, as demonstrated through the “Fresh Start” record-sealing clinics and virtual Zoom settings, I have consistently taken concrete action to restore employability and protect the livelihoods of working people.

• Commitment to Impartiality: I have spent my tenure on the bench acting as a fair and neutral umpire. I treat every individual, including pro se litigants, witnesses, and victims, with patience, dignity, and absolute respect, ensuring that the law is applied equally to all.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court

Judge Melissa Morris, 263rd Criminal District Court

Judge Toria J. Finch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #9

Judge Linda Marie Dunson, 309th Family District Court

Judge Kelley Andrews, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #6

Judge Angela Lancelin, 245th Family District Court

Judge Shannon Baldwin, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #4

Julie Countiss, First Court of Appeals, Place 4

Judge Lori Chambers Gray, 262nd Criminal District Court

Judge Teresa Waldrop, 312th Family District Court

Judge Veronica Nelson, 482nd Criminal District Court

Justice Amy Guerra, First Court of Appeals, Place 5

Okey Aniyam, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

BreAnna Schwartz, 497th Criminal District Court

Judge Jason Cox, Harris County Probate Court #3

Justice Chari Kelly, Supreme Court Justice, Place 2

Holly Taylor, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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