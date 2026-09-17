Interview with Chris Ehlinger

My next two interviews for the week will be for the HCAD Board of Directors. You may recall that after last year’s very low turnout special election runoffs, we had one Democrat and two Republicans in those seats. The Democrat, Kathy Blueford Daniels, is running for re-election in Place 1. Running in Place 2 for an open seat – incumbent Kyle Scott did not file for re-election – is Democrat Chris Ehlinger. (There’s a second Democrat as well, Jordyn Wilson, to whom I have not yet spoken.) Ehilnger is a CPA/MBA with 20+ years’ experience in Auditing, Appraisal Valuation, Real Estate, Banking, and Executive Management. He’s also a Texas A&M grad who grew up poor in rural South Texas, a Democratic precinct chair, and a volunteer for groups like the Timbergrove Manor Civic Association and Super Neighborhood 14. Here’s what we talked about:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. I’ll have the other HCAD interview for you tomorrow and then we’re on to The Lege. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript

Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript

Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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