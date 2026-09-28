More on the Crockett slate

Can confirm Letitia Plummer is on it.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett has pledged for months to help Democrats this November by getting involved in lesser-publicized downballot races.

The former U.S. Senate hopeful appears to now be making good on that promise, announcing a slate of endorsements this month, including Letitia Plummer, the Democratic nominee for Harris County judge.

While Crockett doesn’t plan to campaign for the party’s Senate nominee and her former foe, James Talarico, her local endorsements could go a long way in helping him and other statewide candidates generate the kind of mass turnout they’ll need to overcome decades of GOP dominance.

Crockett’s support could especially help shore up support from a portion of Black voters — a longtime cornerstone of Democrats’ coalition.

An August poll conducted by Texas Southern University found that a majority of Black voters surveyed felt the Democratic Party had at least somewhat taken their support for granted. Michael Adams, a political scientist at TSU, described Crockett’s strategy as a kind of “reverse political coattails” that could help ease some of the tension that’s bubbled in the wake of her primary defeat.

“Some people may call it sour grapes. What she’s suggesting is the opposite,” Adams said. “In Harris County, which is one of the largest reservoirs of Democratic votes, if Jasmine Crockett can increase the turnout of Democrats here, It certainly will help Talarico.”

Crockett has said she plans to campaign for Plummer, as well as two other Black Democratic county judge candidates, but has yet to outline what that will look like on the ground. She did not respond to a request for comment.