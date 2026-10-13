Judicial Q&A: Judge Donna Roth

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for Democratic judicial candidates. I ran a series of these for candidates in contested primaries, and now these are for the rest of the candidates. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic candidates, including links to interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

Donna Roth, Judge of 295th Civil District Court, Harris County, Texas.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

This is a civil court. My team and I handle all matters of civil law. Best explained as we DO NOT handle criminal, family, or probate cases. We handle everything else, such as employment, contract, personal injury (from minor car wrecks to major plant explosions), oil and gas leases and operations, tax delinquency, debt collection and many other disputes.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

I took the bench in January, 2019. At the time this court had nearly 4,000 cases. At the current time it has a little less than 2,000 cases. This was accomplished through many, many procedures instituted by the 295 team during my terms as judge. I have been on the Juvenile Probation Board for the last two years and have worked through some difficult issues.

I am very proud of our summer intern program and the knowledge and experience we have given to law students who will shortly be lawyers. I began the “Screaming Chicken” tournament which is a mock trial for our summer interns. Also, in 2024 I took back my tax docket from the tax master and now handle 295’s tax delinquency docket.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

Certainly, keeping the docket low, while maintaining the integrity of the bench. Ensuring that all who enter the 295th feel like they have been heard and whether they win or loss they felt like they received their day of justice. I would also like to improve my knowledge of the courtroom media equipment and integrate it more into the hearings before the Court.

5. Why is this race important?

Harris County citizens are most likely never going to have to ask the Governor, Senator, Lt. Governor or their Congress person to listen to them. In contrast, our Court’s are full of Harris County citizens who are on one side of a case or another asking for justice in some form or another. Whether injured in a car wreck, fired unjustly, dispute with your neighbor, a disagreement with the taxing authorities, contract or debt issues, you will enter a civil court and have your matter heard. Who is there matters!

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

I am the only experienced and qualified candidate in the race. My opponent, based on his former city council experience, will be unable to ensure that ALL those that enter the 295th will be treated equally and with dignity. I am an experienced and effective Judge. I make sure that everyone in 295 is treated with respect and dignity. I do not let anyone talk to another unprofessionally. No matter your race, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation or any other human factor, everyone in the 295th is treated with respect and dignity. I know the job, I know the process, I know the routine, and I am ready to serve another 4 years.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court

Judge Melissa Morris, 263rd Criminal District Court

Judge Toria J. Finch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #9

Judge Linda Marie Dunson, 309th Family District Court

Judge Kelley Andrews, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #6

Judge Angela Lancelin, 245th Family District Court

Judge Shannon Baldwin, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #4

Julie Countiss, First Court of Appeals, Place 4

Judge Lori Chambers Gray, 262nd Criminal District Court

Judge Teresa Waldrop, 312th Family District Court

Judge Veronica Nelson, 482nd Criminal District Court

Justice Amy Guerra, First Court of Appeals, Place 5

Okey Aniyam, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

BreAnna Schwartz, 497th Criminal District Court

Judge Jason Cox, Harris County Probate Court #3

Justice Chari Kelly, Supreme Court Justice, Place 2

Holly Taylor, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

Judge Raul Rodriguez, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #13

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice, 14th Court of Appeals

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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