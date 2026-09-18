Interview with Jesus Nieto

I have one more Harris Central Appraisal District Board of Directors interview to bring you, and that’s with Jesus Nieto, who is running for HCAD Position 3. Nieto is a UH graduate who has worked as a community organizer and a nonprofit director. He ran for Katy ISD this past May as a Book-Loving Texan’s Guide recommended candidate. He fell short in that race but his activism for libraries and against that Board’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies continues. HCAD Position 3 is one of two seats won by Republicans in the 2024 special elections and is the only one for which the Republican incumbent is running for re-election. Here’s the interview:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. I will begin running legislative candidates’ interviews next week, with one more statewide candidate interview to kick the week off. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript

Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript

Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript

Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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