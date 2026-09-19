HPD will lose some Flock cameras

They can thank Greg Abbott.

Floundering support for Flock cameras in Texas, including Gov. Greg Abbott’s suspension of state funding for their operation, will cost Houston more than 200 of the devices, according to Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz. City police conduct tens of thousands of searches each month using the vast — and vastly criticized — license-plate reading system.

“We are going to have to make some tough decisions,” Diaz said, noting the cameras are useful tools when police are searching for stolen vehicles, missing persons and other incidents where time is of the essence.

But the tool must be used “wisely and responsibly,” he said.

[…]

Houston police acquired 224 of their 553 cameras using the state funding Abbott rescinded, officials said. The money comes from a statewide $1 fee on auto insurance.

Dallas is also facing losing hundreds of its cameras, police there said in a Sept. 1 social media post. Department officials said they anticipate losing 321, or roughly half the police-funded cameras in the city.

Officials indicated the loss of cameras in Houston and Dallas will be felt in locations where private business and management districts have not installed them — often the same neglected neighborhoods where petty crime might be more common.

Diaz said the police-managed cameras in Houston are typically in “communities that do not have the resources of others.”

“It will impact them right away,” he said.

The losses, however, represent only a fraction of the cameras in the communities where Flock has sold subscriptions.

[…]

There are between 5,700 and 6,000 automatic license plate readers, or ALPRs, installed in the Houston area, with more than 2,700 of those around or within the Sam Houston Tollway and the city’s urban core, according to DeFlock, a national group which advocates for their removal.

The vast majority of cameras in the city were not installed or funded through the police department, but by other public agencies, private businesses or local groups. Flock cameras along Washington Avenue’s bar and restaurant corridor, for example, were installed using money from the area’s parking benefits district. Along Kirby Drive, West University Place installed and maintains a Flock camera at every intersection between Bissonnet and Holcombe.

[…]

About 3,200 of the department’s 5,400 officers have access to Flock, Diaz said, though about 1,300 would be considered “frequent” users. The department logs “north of 90,000 queries a month,” Diaz said.

Critics note that volume — which makes Houston the place with the most Flock searches in the U.S., based on some databases of nationwide searches obtained by critics and the media — also makes verifying the legitimacy of the queries tough.

Flock has some built-in checks asking officers to log their reason for each search, but control of the system largely rests with the police departments that pay for access to it.

“We have seen them abuse it, and it is not transparent,” [Christopher Rivera, senior advocacy manager for criminal legal programs at the Texas Civil Rights Project] said, citing cases of officers at police departments locally and across the nation conducting improper searches of ex-spouses, former partners and others.

No HPD officers have been accused of improperly using the system, though critics note it remains unclear how Houston police could ferret out improper use across more than 1 million searches annually.