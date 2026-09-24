Texas blog roundup for the week of September 21

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes you all a happy autumnal equinox as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff covered the most favorable poll Democrats have seen in many years.

SocraticGadfly, from taking a wrong turn on summer vacation, wrote about “breeder reactor porn,” of relevance with the continued push for data centers and such.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said upcoming October 17 No Kings protests have themes of early voting & election protection. Just the program. There will be No Kings protests across the Houston region. You can set one up on your corner. The next action is when you organize it.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Your Local Epidemiologist explains what AI can and cannot do in biosecurity.

The Dallas Observer notes Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Chris Brown troubles.

Evil MoPac unloads on Bo French.

Space City Weather tells you what you need to know about Super El Nino.

Suzanne Bellsnyder reminds us that a state income tax is expressly forbidden by the constitution, no matter what those ads on TV say.

The Current argues that Trump’s mass deportation scheme has left us a weaker nation.

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