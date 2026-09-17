More French stuff

I like this take.
Bo French wasn’t always this way. When he first ran for statewide office in Texas in 2016, he was an oil industry scion who hadn’t quite found his way: a partnership with American sniper Chris Kyle had fallen apart after his death; other business ventures petered out. In an ad, French portrayed himself as a nice guy: a compassionate conservative, and a family man to boot. His wife appeared in one campaign video, describing him as a “humble” man possessed of a “servant’s heart.”
Ten years later, French portrays himself differently. He’s now openly xenophobic, an attribute that attracted national attention when, last Sunday, he posted to X that a group of nonwhite UT students celebrating at a football was “a problem” that had was “now obviously far worse than anyone imagined.” It caused a firestorm, and was enough to earn condemnation from the Texas GOP; not a small feat given that Republicans in the state have spent the last year running on demonizing Muslims.
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Republican leaders across the Texas firmament condemned French as they could. Attorney general and current Senate candidate Ken Paxton (R) tried to do so while suggesting that his opponent James Talarico (D) was the real racist; Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a statement that began with the phrase, “That is not my message.” Karl Rove reportedly said that he would grant French the distinction of being the first Republican candidate in decades to not get his vote.
Grasping why French’s UT post crossed a line and earned this reaction requires background both on the Texas nominee’s campaign of low-rent racism and the Texas GOP’s attitude towards the influx of Asian immigrants in the state.
French’s post wasn’t anything particularly new for him. He’s spent the last year denigrating people online in increasingly brazen ways as he runs for a position that will grant him oversight of oil regulation and waste byproduct policy. Last year, French posted a poll asking whether Jews or Muslims posed a greater threat to the United States. At CPAC, he endorsed 100 million deportations — 29% of the U.S. population. He posed for a photo with former CBP commander and recently minted far-right impresario Greg Bovino. As recently as July, he wrote, “Ok boys, it’s time to go round up all the Chinese and send them packing!” It’s unclear what prompted that mix of John Wayne and gutter racism.
Much of French’s diatribes have focused on Islam and Muslim immigrants. He’s said that Muslims should not be allowed in the United States and accused “islamists” of “using our Constitution against us.” That kind of rhetoric, as extreme as it is, has become a staple for state GOP leaders. Over the past year, both Abbott and Paxton have launched investigations and taken action against the Muslim community in the state. The Texas primary Republican ballot this year contained a question asking whether to ban Sharia law; it received 95 percent support.
Texas politicians have directed much of this Islamophobia towards communities in the suburbs north of Dallas. The area has seen massive growth in recent years, and is now home to large immigrant communities from South Asia. One mosque in the area, called EPIC, became the target of vitriol last year after releasing a video outlining a planned community meant to serve Muslim Texans.
At the same time, a coterie of local far-right activists and social media influencers with national platforms and nativist leanings have descended on the area, trying to hold up South Asian immigration in general to the area as a scandal. They tend to single out Indian immigrants in particular, filming videos with shots of Hindu temples and South Asian businesses.
See here for the background. It’s important to keep in mind that this isn’t a one-off by some nobody who’s out by himself in the wilderness. This is who Bo French is, and he has a whole lot of company in the Republican Party.
But at least he’s causing his comrades who are better at keeping this under wraps some headaches.
And just like that, Bo French has become a litmus test for every Republican on the ballot in Texas.
GOP candidates are now being asked if they agree with French, who is running for Texas Railroad commissioner, or if they condemn him for posting a picture of non-white University of Texas football fans celebrating the Longhorns win on Saturday night and calling them a problem.
“I heard UT graduation this year looked like this,” the Republican wrote on X. “I didn’t believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined.”
And in case there was any doubt where he was going with that post, he followed up with another, using the same picture, saying, “Americans have been displaced by foreigners. It’s everywhere and far worse than any of us could imagine.”
French’s comments are spreading like a wildfire online, and they couldn’t come at a worse time for Republicans, who have just sunk $80 million in TV ads to try and take down Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico. French has single-handedly shifted attention away from Talarico and instead put it on which Republicans are bold enough to condemn him in a state where more than 60% of the state’s population is now non-white.
In short, French has hijacked GOP messaging in Texas just as counties across the state are mailing out their first ballots for absentee voters this week.
“Bo French is a distraction to other candidates in a very challenging political environment,” Austin-based GOP strategist Matt Mackowiak said.
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The problem for Texas Republicans is that the backlash is quickly overwhelming social media and and breaking into the national mainstream, as people discover French is the GOP nominee for a statewide office. The Railroad Commission regulates the state’s oil and gas industry.
“There’s just something broken about people who see a good time at a football game and turn it immediately to race,” said Erick Erickson, an influential Christian broadcaster and conservative commentator.
Erickson predicted that students in the photo would soon come forward and point out they are native Texans.
They already have, Erick. And my heart just shatters for all those poor put-upon Republicans who have to say something about Bo French, none of which includes the words “and so you should vote for Jon Rosenthal instead of this piece of trash”. There is some debate over how much French’s nasty racism will be noticed by normal people and not just the weirdos on Twitter. All I can say is that my Instagram feed is still dominated by Bo French stuff. I don’t claim to be representative of anything, but there are many more normal people on Instagram than on Twitter.
I also like this Politico story.
The divide emerging among Texas Republicans over the social media post — and Democrats’ eagerness to capitalize on it — show just how precarious the party finds its position this cycle. Texas Republicans were already worrying about losing support from Hispanic and other minority voters amid a tough economic environment and President Donald Trump’s unpopular immigration agenda. They need to hold onto or improve the incremental gains they made over previous cycles with voters of color in a fast-changing state where non-Hispanic white people now only make up 37% of the population. The stakes are high this cycle: Most polls show Paxton slightly trailing in a Senate race that could determine control of the upper chamber; Abbott appears to be in the toughest of his four election fights; and the state is home to several key House races.
“I don’t think [French’s post] independently and universally sours voter sentiment. But it contributes to GOP declining numbers with Hispanic voters particularly in the South Texas congressional races which we hope to win,” said Alfredo Rodriguez, a Dallas-based Republican strategist, who called on French to “stop the petty political theatrics.”
The blast radius of French’s posts was wide enough to garner carefully worded responses from the top of the ticket. Abbott said in a Sunday statement that French’s post “is not my message,” before noting unity “doesn’t mean that Texas cannot also lead in having the toughest immigration laws of any state in America and freezing H1B visas at our universities.”
Two of the students in the photo told the Dallas Morning News that they’re U.S. citizens. Most UT students are Texans — state law requires that 90% of each freshman class come from in-state — and there is no evidence that the students in the photo French posted are foreigners.
Some Republicans weren’t thrilled about Abbott’s response.
“This had nothing to do with illegal immigrants,” said Anang Mittal, an Indian American national GOP strategist, of Abbott’s comments. “These were students at a college game. They’re not H-1B. If they’re students, they’re on a student visa. … It’s pretty damn disgusting of Greg Abbott to say, ‘I condemn racism, but also, like, we’re keeping all the Indians out.’ That’s essentially what that tweet read to me.”
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Other Republicans were less willing to fully denounce French’s comments.
“I don’t really know the guy. I heard he said some not so pleasant things,” said Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas), who said he hadn’t seen the posts — but launched into a criticism of immigration nonetheless. “I am concerned about the number of people living in this country, and we don’t even know who they really are,” he said. ”Shut the border down for 10 years, and then let’s try to figure out who we got in this country because we don’t even know.”
Sen. Andy Kim (D-N.J.), who campaigned with Talarico in Houston on Sunday, said French’s posts came up in conversations with every Asian American voter he met.
“Everyone was talking about it,” Kim said. “Every single Asian American that I was with yesterday raised this with me. They were saying this is an example of, ‘Not only are they not courting us or engaging with us, but they’re actively demonizing us, actively being xenophobic and racist towards us.’ We need leaders that stand up against this.”
The political damage could also extend — potentially for years — to Texas’ small but growing Indian American population, the demographic group French appeared to target in his posts. Both Dallas and Houston have significant Indian American populations. In 2019, an event at a Houston stadium headlined by Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew over 50,000 attendees.
French’s comments could alienate those same voters, said Brendan Steinhauser, a Republican consultant in Austin.
“He just irritated a bunch of people, many of whom could be supporters and could be Republicans,” said Steinhauser, a University of Texas graduate. “I’d be willing to bet a lot of those kids that he was posting a photo of are probably, you know, their parents might be Republicans, or they might be Republicans, or conservatives, or independent-leaning conservatives.”
That’s your mess to clean up there, Brendan. There is a very simple way for Republicans to truly distance themselves from Bo French. Karl Rove figured it out. And so has Glen Whitley:
When French unleashed a string of inflammatory social media posts in 2025, several GOP officeholders — including Patrick, the lieutenant governor — called on him to resign as county GOP chair. But Republicans now refuse to tell French to drop out now “because that might mean that there would be a Democrat elected statewide,” said Glen Whitley, a Republican former Tarrant County judge. “That’s the bottom line.”
“That’s part of my frustration with the Republican Party altogether: They talk about being Christian, but they get up every morning to talk about who they hate,” said Whitley, who still identifies as Republican but endorsed Talarico for Senate.
Yeah, there sure do seem to be a whole lot of self-proclaimed “Christians” over there who are completely unfamiliar with – or in too many cases, hostile to – the things that Jesus talked about. Maybe there’s a good starting point for all of the aggrieved consultants and advisors who wish they could talk about anything else but Bo French.
UPDATE: Add this Mother Jones story, in which I learn that Bo French wants to make America be Rhodesia, to the pile.
Keep tweeting Bo.