Two more polls show Talarico leading

They’re a little weird in different ways, but here they are. First, Mason-Dixon:

Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico is leading in another consecutive poll against Republican Ken Paxton, and the poll breaks down which Texans are backing who. A Mason-Dixon Polling & Research, Inc. poll released Sept. 15 showed Talarico leading Paxton 46% to 43%, with Libertarian Ted Brown at 3% and 8% of voters undecided. Talarico’s lead is within the poll’s 4-point margin of error, as it surveyed 625 registered Texas voters from Sept. 8-10 who said they are likely to vote in the November 2026 election. Here’s a breakdown of where Paxton and Talarico are pulling their support less than two months from Election Day and how it compares to recent polling in August and September. By demographics, the Mason-Dixon poll shows Talarico’s lead is driven by strong support from women, younger voters, Black voters, Hispanic voters, and independents. Talarico wins women by 16 points (52%-36%), voters ages 18-34 by 14 points (51%-37%), Black voters by 75 points (85%-10%), Hispanic voters by 18 points (54%-36%) and independents by 21 points (51%-30%). Paxton, by contrast, is anchored by Republicans, white voters, men and older Texans. He wins Republicans 88%-5%, white voters 54%-36% and men 51%-39%. He also performs best among voters ages 35-49 and runs roughly even among voters 65 and older. Breaking down the candidates’ support by region, Paxton is drawing the majority of his support in East Texas (58%) and West Texas (52%). Talarico draws a majority of his support from the Houston metro area (46%), Central Texas (57%) and South Texas (54%). Both candidates are tied at 45% in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Here’s the poll data, which leads with the Governor’s race, in which Greg Abbott leads Gina Hinojosa 48-41, one of his better recent results. As I’ve said before, I expect Talarico to run ahead of the pack, but not by that much. The main difference here seems to be with white voters, whom Talarico loses by 18 and Hinojosa loses by 29. This is one of the better showings for Paxton among Republicans, for what it’s worth.

Amusing headline for this poll: “Ken Paxton Within Striking Distance of Defeating Talarico in New Texas Poll”. Gotta love horse race reporting.

If I thought a ten-point spread between Talarico’s performance and Hinojosa’s was a bit much, how about a thirteen point spread?

After trailing by 2% in a survey conducted in June, James Talarico now holds a 5% lead over Republican Ken Paxton (50-45) in a new SoCal Strategies Texas Poll of 649 likely voters. Despite this, incumbent governor Greg Abbott appears to be in a strong position in his quest for a fourth term, leading Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa 52-44. Senate Race

Since our last survey, nearly everything seems to be breaking in Talarico’s direction. His lead among independents grew from 10% to 45% and he is now picking off 12% of Republicans. While Ken Paxton has maintained most of his lead among white voters, Talarico expanded his advantage with Hispanic voters from 10% to 38%. Voters age 18-29 also back Talarico by 46%. While Talarico being at 50% suggests he is the strong favorite in the race, there is some evidence that points to the possibility of the margin tightening: much like the last poll, Republicans are less decided than Democrats. While 6% of respondents who said they backed Trump in 2024 are currently undecided in the senate race, the same can only be said of 1% of those who say they voted for Harris. To have a chance, Paxton will need to win nearly all of these voters and peel back a substantial portion of the 12% of Republicans who say they would vote for Talarico if the election were held today. Gubernatorial Race

Despite Ken Paxton’s struggles, Governor Abbott still seems poised to win re-election. Though his margin has narrowed from our last survey, which had him up 12, he still leads Gina Hinojosa by 8%. The movement comes almost entirely from independent voters, who now break for Hinojosa after Abbott had a 50-40 lead among them in our last survey. Like Paxton, Abbott has also collapsed with Hispanic voters, but he offsets this with a sizeable 34% lead among Whites. Unlike in the senate race, the undecideds in the gubernatorial survey appear to lean left. Those who say they are yet to decide between Abbott and Hinojosa, but have made up their minds in the senate, break for James Talarico 2-1. So, while there is a large ticket split for now, an analysis of the undecideds suggests the races could converge as we get closer to November.

Here are the crosstabs, which have Talarico trailing among white voters by only 17, exactly half of Hinojosa’s deficit among whites. This poll also has a ludicrous share of Black voters going Republican – 23% for Paxton and 32% for Abbott. Put me down for the under on each. Those are small subsamples and one should be extremely wary of them in general, but my goodness. I found the M-D poll as usual via The Downballot, and went from there to the NYT Senate poll tracker, where I found the SoCal Strategies poll.

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