Interview with Benjamin Flores

I promised you legislative candidates beginning this week and I will deliver on that tomorrow, but first I have a talk with Benjamin Flores, the Democratic candidate for Land Commissioner. I didn’t get to include him in Statewide Candidates Week because we hadn’t connected up yet, but that has since happened and so here we go. Flores is a farmer and cybersecurity professional who just finished up serving on Bay City’s city council, where he also served on H-GAC and promoted emergency preparedness. He’s been dealing with a bout of leukemia and getting treatment at MD Anderson here in Houston, but it hasn’t slowed him down. Here’s our conversation:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. I’m proud to have talked to all of the downballot statewide candidates this year, I hope you found that useful. We’ll be on to legislative candidates tomorrow. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript

Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript

Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript

Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

Related Posts: