Interview with Michelle Williams

I said I’d have some Legislative candidates for you, and so I do, seven of them over the next two weeks. We will begin with Michelle Williams, who is running for HD127 up in the Kingwood area. Williams is a veteran teacher and union leader who was unjustly fired by HISD after making a whistleblower report about NES schools not following the law on things like special education and IEP mandates. Hard to come up with better credentials for the “fighter” designation than that. As you might imagine, we talked in depth about a variety of education topics, as well as other matters. You can listen to it all here:
Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. I’ll have a couple more of these this week and then even more next week. Let me know what you think.
PREVIOUSLY:
Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript
Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript
Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript
From the primaries:
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript
Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript
Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript