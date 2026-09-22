Interview with Michelle Williams

I said I’d have some Legislative candidates for you, and so I do, seven of them over the next two weeks. We will begin with Michelle Williams, who is running for HD127 up in the Kingwood area. Williams is a veteran teacher and union leader who was unjustly fired by HISD after making a whistleblower report about NES schools not following the law on things like special education and IEP mandates. Hard to come up with better credentials for the “fighter” designation than that. As you might imagine, we talked in depth about a variety of education topics, as well as other matters. You can listen to it all here:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. I’ll have a couple more of these this week and then even more next week. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript

Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript

Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript

Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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