What grade would you give Mike Morath?

Probably not as good as the grade he’d give himself.

Mike Morath set a goal 10 years ago to make Texas No. 1 in education, declaring then that “the future of the state is delivering great results for brown and Black kids while ensuring great results for everybody.”

A decade later, national test scores indicate he still has a steep road to travel before the pizza party. While Texas’ fourth grade math students jumped from 18th to 8th over his tenure, the state otherwise lingers in the bottom third of the country.

However, no one can convince the “proven education reformer” that his body of work has not improved children’s lives.

“Everywhere that I have had direct governance oversight for student learning,” Morath said on a recent summer Thursday, “student learning has increased.”

Morath’s confidence has powered his rise to becoming the second-longest-serving education chief in Texas history. It informs how the former software developer gains trust from Gov. Greg Abbott, who appointed him, and top Republican lawmakers. The perception that he knows best, despite only six months of part-time classroom experience, also explains why his plans at times falter among public school advocates, administrators and teachers.

The 49-year-old oversees an agency responsible for nearly 5.5 million students, 382,000 instructors and 1,200 districts. During his time at the helm, Morath has navigated a global health crisis, Texas’ deadliest school shooting and dramatic enrollment declines. The former Dallas school board member has also taken over seven districts for failing academic standards.

State exams show children rebounding from pandemic learning loss in reading and science but lagging in math and social studies. On the preeminent national exam, Texas’ reading scores dropped to their lowest point in decades in 2024, the most recent year of those results, while eighth grade math outcomes plummeted faster than the national average.

Fewer than half of Black and Hispanic children met grade-level expectations on Texas’ own reading test this year, lagging more than 20 points behind white students and more than 30 points behind Asian students. Similar opportunity gaps existed in 2019, just before the pandemic and three years after Morath took office.

Majority-Black schools in Texas receive more Fs than A ratings.

Morath admits that Texas education, where Black and Hispanic children make up two-thirds of the population, must improve. However, he finds it important to clarify the job of the commissioner and his agency: to oversee and support schools. In many ways, he asserts, the buck “is designed to stop with local school boards.”

Evaluating his performance when locally elected trustees fall short of expectations, Morath concludes, “You have no choice but to give us an A.”

[…]

Critics point to student test results, low teacher morale and districts’ financial strains as evidence that Texas education has not improved under Morath’s leadership. His agency has grown in size and authority, they argue, while local autonomy has diminished. Some of Morath’s shortcomings have also cost taxpayers, such as the recent $8.4 million to correct thousands of mistakes in learning materials his agency produced for classrooms.

Even Morath’s supporters acknowledge the necessity for student performance to catch up with fanfare.

“We need to be seeing some stronger results on NAEP or else start to call the question,” said Petrilli, the Fordham Institute president, referring to the National Assessment of Educational Progress used to evaluate learning across the country. “Maybe it’s coming. I hope it’s coming. It needs to come soon, but it hasn’t come yet.”