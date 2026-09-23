Interview with Tyler Smith

We move now over to HD138, which is one of the most contested districts this cycle, to meet up with Tyler Smith, who is an activist and organizer who currently serves as an associate regional director for the Everytown for Gun Safety non-profit. Smith is a graduate of Texas Southern, a youth baseball coach, and a person who has lost a loved one to gun violence. As the candidate in HD138, he’s got the backing of the DLCC and is on the Crockett Slate. It’s unlikely that Democrats will have made any real gains in the State House without flipping HD138 and making Tyler Smith the first Gen Z man and youngest serving member in the House. And if you need more hype, the incumbent he’s running against made it easier for parents to opt their schoolchildren out of getting vaxxed. Here’s what we talked about:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. One more House candidate tomorrow, and then more next week. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript

Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript

Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript

Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript

Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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