ReconMR poll: Talarico 49, Paxton 43

We go from those two weird polls that had James Talarico winning to the best poll result for Democrats overall so far, in which he’s leading by more. And not just him!
Hinojosa Now Leads Abbott by 4 Points; Talarico Widens Lead to 6 Points
US Senate: Talarico 49% Paxton 43% (from 47-43% in July)
Governor: Hinojosa 49% Abbott 45% (from Abbott 46-45% in July)
Attorney General: Middleton 45% Johnson 44% (from 46-44% in July)
Lt. Governor: Goodwin 47% Patrick 46% (from 48-46% in July)
In the race for Governor of Texas, Democratic State Rep. Gina Hinojosa now leads the incumbent Republican, Governor Greg Abbott, by four points, 49-45%, after trailing Abbott by a single point in July, according to a new Texas Poll of likely Texas voters released today. Democratic State Rep. James Talarico extends his lead over Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton for U.S. Senate to six points, 49-43%, from 47-43% in July.
“Hinojosa has opened a small four-point lead over Abbott. He had a six-point lead in June, and led by a point in July” ReconMR Senior Research Analyst Lindsey Hendren said. “The movement over the last three months is largely seen by looking at independent voters who now favor Hinojosa by 38 points, 65-27%, up from 13 points, 49-36%, in July.”
“Hinojosa leads by wide margins in Austin, Dallas/Ft. Worth, and San Antoinio/South Texas, while Abbott has a large lead in the rural parts of the state” Hendren said.
“Interestingly, while voters narrowly favor Hinojosa for election, they don’t think she’ll win the election. When asked who they think will win the election for governor, 62% say Abbott. Nearly a third of voters who say they’ll vote for Hinojosa think Abbott will ultimately win the election,” Hendren said.
Hinojosa’s favorability rating is 48-27%, up from 43-25% in July, while Abbott has a negative 45-53% (46-50% in July) favorability rating, mirroring his negative 45-53% job approval rating (47-51% in July).
“Hinojosa’s lead in the horserace is borne out by her gradually increasing favorability ratings as Abbott’s favorability and job approval ratings tick down,” Hendren said.
Voters say that Hinojosa would do a better job than Abbott on making prices more affordable (51-44%) and managing the water supply in Texas (49-43%). Voters are more divided on who’d be better at managing the construction of data centers; 45% say Hinojosa and 42% say Abbott. Abbott leads Hinojosa on the issues of securing America’s border with Mexico (53-39%) and keeping Texans safe (49-44%). Texans say Hinojosa is in touch with Texas values (52%), authentic (55%), honest (51%), and qualified to be the governor of Texas (53%). Voters say Abbott is qualified to be the governor of Texas (56%) and in touch with Texas values (50%). However, only 45% think he’s authentic and 41% say he’s honest.
“When it comes to issues, voters say Hinojosa would do a better job than Abbott on making prices more affordable, managing the water supply in Texas, and managing the construction of data centers. Voters say Abbott would do a better job securing the border with Mexico – by a large margin – and say he’d do a better job keeping Texans safe,” Hendren said.
“Voters have a split image of Abbott and Hinojosa. More voters feel that Abbott is qualified to be Governor, while at the same time viewing Hinojosa as more authentic and honest than Abbott, with both on similar footing on being in touch with Texas Values.”
Paxton has a negative 38-55% favorability rating, down slightly from 40-52% in July, while Talarico’s favorability rating is 50-39%, up from 46-39% in July. In June, a quarter of voters didn’t have an opinion about Talarico; now it’s just 10% of voters. The movement in favorability ratings is consistent with the movement in vote choice.
“The race for US Senate is heating up as Talarico extends his lead over Paxton,” Hendren said. “This movement can also be seen by looking at independent voters who now favor Talarico by 40 points, 64-24%, up from 23 points, 53-30% in July.”
When asked who they think will win the election for the Senator of Texas, 48% say Talarico and 45% say Paxton.
“Paxton’s Senate bid is being undermined by defections from within his own party. While nearly all Democrats say they are supporting Talarico, just under 9 in 10 Republicans say they are supporting Paxton. However, when asked who they want to control the Senate after November, nearly all voters say they want their respective party to win, highlighting Paxton’s weakness among his own party,” Hendren said.
The race for Attorney General tightens as Republican State Senator Mayes Middleton leads Democratic State Senator Nathan Johnson by one point, 45-44%, from 46-44% in July. The Democrat, State Rep. Vikki Goodwin, maintains her lead over the Republican incumbent Dan Patrick, 47-46%.
This is from the same pollster behind the two previous Texas Pulse polls. Not sure what the deal is with the rebranding, but it’s the same firm. The press release I got from them on Wednesday, in advance of their results being released, says this is “a collaborative effort between ReconMR and Siena Research Institute (SRI)” and that they will have another poll for next month.
The big news, besides Talarico’s six-point lead, which he has achieved before, is that Gina Hinojosa is leading Greg Abbott, and not by just a point. Hinojosa had been tied with Abbott in a previous poll and had trailed him by one in a couple of others, but this is the first one in which she is leading. And, as was the case with Vikki Goodwin – who leads Dan Patrick for a second time – it’s the first time a Dem has led in something other than Presidential or Senate polling in forever.
The crosstabs for this poll are here. It’s easy enough to see why Hinojosa was running as close to Talarico here, as opposed to some other polls where she lags him by ten points or more. Across the board, she’s doing about as well in the various subsamples as Talarico is. Being within 20 points of Greg Abbott with white voters is a good way to be competitive.
I don’t have a good explanation for why there’s such variance in Hinojosa’s performance compared to Talarico. Again, I do expect Talarico to run ahead of the rest of the Democratic pack. He has consistently drawn more Republican support than other Dems, and there remains a larger share of Republican voters who proclaim themselves undecided in that race. One way that gap may narrow might be if the big spending now being done on Paxton’s behalf has a positive effect on him, or (more likely) moves some of those Republicans away from Talarico and towards him. We’ll see that in the polls if it happens.
Finally, I should note that by definition this poll is a bit of an outlier. Not by a lot – as noted, Talarico has had leads of this magnitude before – but by the nature of Hinojosa’s lead, and the fact that only this pollster has recorded someone other than Talarico leading. Enjoy this as much as you want, but I for one would like to see another pollster show something similar. We have plenty of other evidence to suggest that the Republicans are super worried about this election. I just want to maintain some perspective, that’s all.