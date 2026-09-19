ReconMR poll: Talarico 49, Paxton 43

We go from those two weird polls that had James Talarico winning to the best poll result for Democrats overall so far, in which he’s leading by more. And not just him!

Hinojosa Now Leads Abbott by 4 Points; Talarico Widens Lead to 6 Points

US Senate: Talarico 49% Paxton 43% (from 47-43% in July)

Governor: Hinojosa 49% Abbott 45% (from Abbott 46-45% in July)

Attorney General: Middleton 45% Johnson 44% (from 46-44% in July)

Lt. Governor: Goodwin 47% Patrick 46% (from 48-46% in July)

In the race for Governor of Texas, Democratic State Rep. Gina Hinojosa now leads the incumbent Republican, Governor Greg Abbott, by four points, 49-45%, after trailing Abbott by a single point in July, according to a new Texas Poll of likely Texas voters released today. Democratic State Rep. James Talarico extends his lead over Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton for U.S. Senate to six points, 49-43%, from 47-43% in July.

“Hinojosa has opened a small four-point lead over Abbott. He had a six-point lead in June, and led by a point in July” ReconMR Senior Research Analyst Lindsey Hendren said. “The movement over the last three months is largely seen by looking at independent voters who now favor Hinojosa by 38 points, 65-27%, up from 13 points, 49-36%, in July.”

“Hinojosa leads by wide margins in Austin, Dallas/Ft. Worth, and San Antoinio/South Texas, while Abbott has a large lead in the rural parts of the state” Hendren said.

“Interestingly, while voters narrowly favor Hinojosa for election, they don’t think she’ll win the election. When asked who they think will win the election for governor, 62% say Abbott. Nearly a third of voters who say they’ll vote for Hinojosa think Abbott will ultimately win the election,” Hendren said.

Hinojosa’s favorability rating is 48-27%, up from 43-25% in July, while Abbott has a negative 45-53% (46-50% in July) favorability rating, mirroring his negative 45-53% job approval rating (47-51% in July).

“Hinojosa’s lead in the horserace is borne out by her gradually increasing favorability ratings as Abbott’s favorability and job approval ratings tick down,” Hendren said.

Voters say that Hinojosa would do a better job than Abbott on making prices more affordable (51-44%) and managing the water supply in Texas (49-43%). Voters are more divided on who’d be better at managing the construction of data centers; 45% say Hinojosa and 42% say Abbott. Abbott leads Hinojosa on the issues of securing America’s border with Mexico (53-39%) and keeping Texans safe (49-44%). Texans say Hinojosa is in touch with Texas values (52%), authentic (55%), honest (51%), and qualified to be the governor of Texas (53%). Voters say Abbott is qualified to be the governor of Texas (56%) and in touch with Texas values (50%). However, only 45% think he’s authentic and 41% say he’s honest.

“When it comes to issues, voters say Hinojosa would do a better job than Abbott on making prices more affordable, managing the water supply in Texas, and managing the construction of data centers. Voters say Abbott would do a better job securing the border with Mexico – by a large margin – and say he’d do a better job keeping Texans safe,” Hendren said.

“Voters have a split image of Abbott and Hinojosa. More voters feel that Abbott is qualified to be Governor, while at the same time viewing Hinojosa as more authentic and honest than Abbott, with both on similar footing on being in touch with Texas Values.”

Paxton has a negative 38-55% favorability rating, down slightly from 40-52% in July, while Talarico’s favorability rating is 50-39%, up from 46-39% in July. In June, a quarter of voters didn’t have an opinion about Talarico; now it’s just 10% of voters. The movement in favorability ratings is consistent with the movement in vote choice.

“The race for US Senate is heating up as Talarico extends his lead over Paxton,” Hendren said. “This movement can also be seen by looking at independent voters who now favor Talarico by 40 points, 64-24%, up from 23 points, 53-30% in July.”

When asked who they think will win the election for the Senator of Texas, 48% say Talarico and 45% say Paxton.

“Paxton’s Senate bid is being undermined by defections from within his own party. While nearly all Democrats say they are supporting Talarico, just under 9 in 10 Republicans say they are supporting Paxton. However, when asked who they want to control the Senate after November, nearly all voters say they want their respective party to win, highlighting Paxton’s weakness among his own party,” Hendren said.

The race for Attorney General tightens as Republican State Senator Mayes Middleton leads Democratic State Senator Nathan Johnson by one point, 45-44%, from 46-44% in July. The Democrat, State Rep. Vikki Goodwin, maintains her lead over the Republican incumbent Dan Patrick, 47-46%.