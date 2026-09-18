Rogue ICE agent arrested in Minnesota

Good.

Minnesota law enforcement arrested fugitive ICE agent Christian Castro yesterday after he returned to the Twin Cities to face separate federal charges stemming from a January shooting of a Venezuelan national during Operation Metro Surge.

The arrest on more serious state charges of four counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon came after Castro managed to avoid extradition from Texas, where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott successfully stonewalled Minnesota’s extradition request. After spending 90 days in a Texas jail while the extradition fight played out in court, Castro was released last month.

Castro was forced to return to Minnesota when the Trump DOJ indicted him there for lying to federal investigators about the shooting, even though it eschewed more serious civil rights charges against him.

The Wednesday afternoon arrest came near Castro’s lawyer’s office. There were dueling accounts of what transpired. His lawyer claims that Castro had prearranged to surrender voluntarily at his law office and did so. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety agreed that talks were underway for Castro to surrender but that law enforcement officers saw an opportunity to arrest him on the street and took advantage of it.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced the arrest on social media and took one last dig at Abbott: “Gov. Abbott’s attempt to shield Mr. Castro has failed.”

Castro is scheduled to make his first appearance in state court today, just ahead of his first appearance in federal court Friday.