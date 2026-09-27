Weekend link dump for September 27

“CDC scientists examined nationally representative data of Americans across the country. Nearly three-quarters of people over 18 reported they felt fatigued in the past three months, they found, while over 15% felt fatigued most or all of the time.”

“Firefighters battling enormous wildfires in the United States say the federal government is failing them at a time when supercharged blazes have made their jobs exponentially more dangerous.”

“The current rules of the federal bench—appointment by the President, confirmation by the Senate, life tenure thereafter—are certainly out of reach, as is any remedy requiring a constitutional amendment. Instead, Suk imagines an institution Congress could create (without the Court’s approval): a “shadow court” that could speak with democratic legitimacy to both the Article III courts and the nation as a whole.”

A recent list of the worst game-ending blunders in college football.

“The prospects for state-level climate and energy legislation could hinge on the outcomes of just a few races.”

“Apple’s Slow Horses is running out of books”.

“That’s really the thing about being an only child: There’s no one else who shares quite the same history with your parents. You probably know your parents better than anyone, but when the hard decisions come, you’re also the only one sitting at the table. And that shit is hard.”

“Colin Jost and Pete Davidson are finally hosting comedy nights on that abandoned ferry they bought back in 2022.”

“New wild cat species is identified for first time in 100 years, researchers say”.

“In the stretch following the 2016 election, Democrats and Trump critics were too fixated on collusion. But it was the complicity, stupid.”

“Political pressure, a dice roll of an antitrust trial and competing factions within the alliance of states and the Writers Guild of America all played a part in the states’ decision to settle [the lawsuit to stop the Paramount/Warner Brothers merger].”

“Clavicular, 20, whose real name is Braden Peters, was charged with rape, drugging someone for sexual intercourse and procuring liquor for someone under 21 years old. The complaint was filed on Sept. 8 in Orleans District Court in Barnstable County, Massachusetts.”

“I was watching TV one night and they go, ‘So Stallone and Mel Gibson and Jon Voight will be …’ And I went, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Excuse me? Really?’ Because if they had asked me in the beginning, I would have said, this is not possible.”

“This is not prejudice, it’s post-judice — not a pre-judgment but a just and proportional verdict based on evidence. It is a rational conclusion based on the actual, tangible, sinful behavior of white evangelicals and the actual, horrific immorality of the beliefs that drove that behavior. White evangelicals did a bad, bad thing. And then they did it again, and again, and again. And they are still doing it.”

“Taken together, or as individual case studies, the Converse and Target snafus raise an important question, particularly as corporate America runs away from diversity, equity, and inclusion: Who was in the room when executives decided to go ahead with the ad or produce the costume?”

“OpenAI’s artificial intelligence went rogue this year in at least four additional incidents, hacking and trying to break into government and university websites without being instructed to do so, according to researchers and government officials.”

“President Donald Trump’s drive to seek legal retribution for a seemingly inaccurate poll published by the Des Moines Register in the home stretch of the 2024 election race suffered a major setback Wednesday. The state court judge overseeing Trump’s lawsuit threw the case out in its entirety, saying that allowing it to continue posed a threat to the robust debate the nation needs about its elections and candidates.”

RIP, Pete Byrne, frontman for British new wave group Naked Eyes, best known for “Promises, Promises” and “Always Something There To Remind Me”.

RIP, Garnet Coleman, longtime Democratic State Rep in HD147, and a true giant of the Legislature. He did a lot of good in his time on the Lege, he influenced many people who worked for him, and he was someone I liked an respected greatly. I will miss him. Rest in peace.

RIP, Bob Pettit, Basketball Hall of Famer, first NBA player to reach 20,000 points, first MVP winner of the NBA.

RIP, Dee Brock, founding Director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Give the Texas Monthly America’s Girls podcast a listen for a fascinating look at that institution’s beginnings.

“As for the 185 individuals, our records indicate that they were citizens. You have provided nothing of substance to suggest otherwise.”

“That’s the warning buried two-thirds of the way into a motion to intervene that some number of (mostly former) FBI personnel filed in the original Trump stolen documents docket. The personnel ask Judge Aileen Cannon — serving in her role as the judge who issued a series of unprecedented orders killing a Special Counsel investigation and then burying the Special Counsel report, purportedly forever — for guidelines on what they are allowed to say in scheduled interview and grand jury appearances in the Grand Conspiracy investigation over which Judge Cannon presides by dint of the investigation being located in Fort Pierce, so she and only she could preside. This investigation cannot proceed, the mostly-fired FBI personnel lay out, without — in the process — giving those who have already been fired the freedom to speak publicly and to Congress about the most damning details of the Trump stolen document investigation.”

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