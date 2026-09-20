Emerson College: Talarico 47, Paxton 46

This is what a “bad” poll for James Talarico looks like these days.
The September Emerson College Polling/Nexstar Media Texas poll finds 47% of voters support Democrat James Talarico and 46% support Republican Ken Paxton. Four percent are undecided, and 2% support Libertarian Ted Brown. Since August, there has been no significant movement: Talarico gained a point while Paxton lost a point.
“Texas Hispanic voters, who broke for Trump in 2024, now break for Talarico by 15 points, 54% to 39%,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said. “These voters disapprove of the president 53% to 41%, and 51% think the state is on the wrong track rather than the right direction.”
In the race for Governor, 49% support incumbent Republican Greg Abbott, while 46% support Democrat Gina Hinojosa. Four percent are undecided, and 2% support Libertarian Pat Dixon. Since August, Abbott’s support held at 49% while Hinojosa’s support increased one point, from 45% to 46%.
Talarico holds a 48% favorable rating and 42% unfavorable, while 40% have a favorable view of Ken Paxton and 48% unfavorable.
Governor Abbott’s name recognition is split: 46% have a favorable view of the governor, while 47% have an unfavorable view. Forty-two percent have a favorable view of Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa, while 32% have an unfavorable view.
Likely voters have heard a lot (45%) or a little (45%) about the September Republican National Committee midterm convention, while 10% report not hearing about it at all. Of those who heard about the RNC midterm convention, 51% said it made them more excited to vote in November, 47% said it made no impact on their vote, and 2% said it made them less excited to vote.
“Notably, majorities of both Republicans (59%) and Democrats (53%) say the convention made them more excited to vote this November, while 68% of independents say it made no impact on their vote,” Kimball noted.
Emerson was the last pollster to show Paxton with the lead, of one point, a month ago. The last non-Emerson pollsters to do that were SoCal Strategies and the UT/Texas Politics Project, both back in June, and both also by a point. More recently, they had Talarico up by five and three, respectively. Siena, partnering with the NYT, had a tie at the end of June; more recently, partnered with ReconMR, they have Talarico up by six, with Gina Hinojosa and Vikki Goodwin also leading. I think we can all see the trend there.
Full data including crosstabs is here. Other items of interest include the levels of Latino support for the Dems – this one comes in lower than some other polls – and the relatively narrow spread between Talarico and Hinojosa. I should try to tally those up and see what the numbers so far tell me. I’ll get back to you on that.
It will be telling if the swing of Hispanic voters helps elect Talarico … but fails to do the same for Hinojosa. Maybe we need to start working on the white women.