Emerson College: Talarico 47, Paxton 46

Posted on September 20, 2026 by Charles Kuffner

This is what a “bad” poll for James Talarico looks like these days.

Rep. James Talarico

The September Emerson College Polling/Nexstar Media Texas poll finds 47% of voters support Democrat James Talarico and 46% support Republican Ken Paxton. Four percent are undecided, and 2% support Libertarian Ted Brown. Since August, there has been no significant movement: Talarico gained a point while Paxton lost a point.

“Texas Hispanic voters, who broke for Trump in 2024, now break for Talarico by 15 points, 54% to 39%,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said. “These voters disapprove of the president 53% to 41%, and 51% think the state is on the wrong track rather than the right direction.”

In the race for Governor, 49% support incumbent Republican Greg Abbott, while 46% support Democrat Gina Hinojosa. Four percent are undecided, and 2% support Libertarian Pat Dixon. Since August, Abbott’s support held at 49% while Hinojosa’s support increased one point, from 45% to 46%.

Talarico holds a 48% favorable rating and 42% unfavorable, while 40% have a favorable view of Ken Paxton and 48% unfavorable.

Governor Abbott’s name recognition is split: 46% have a favorable view of the governor, while 47% have an unfavorable view. Forty-two percent have a favorable view of Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa, while 32% have an unfavorable view.

Likely voters have heard a lot (45%) or a little (45%) about the September Republican National Committee midterm convention, while 10% report not hearing about it at all. Of those who heard about the RNC midterm convention, 51% said it made them more excited to vote in November, 47% said it made no impact on their vote, and 2% said it made them less excited to vote.

“Notably, majorities of both Republicans (59%) and Democrats (53%) say the convention made them more excited to vote this November, while 68% of independents say it made no impact on their vote,” Kimball noted.

Emerson was the last pollster to show Paxton with the lead, of one point, a month ago. The last non-Emerson pollsters to do that were SoCal Strategies and the UT/Texas Politics Project, both back in June, and both also by a point. More recently, they had Talarico up by five and three, respectively. Siena, partnering with the NYT, had a tie at the end of June; more recently, partnered with ReconMR, they have Talarico up by six, with Gina Hinojosa and Vikki Goodwin also leading. I think we can all see the trend there.

Full data including crosstabs is here. Other items of interest include the levels of Latino support for the Dems – this one comes in lower than some other polls – and the relatively narrow spread between Talarico and Hinojosa. I should try to tally those up and see what the numbers so far tell me. I’ll get back to you on that.

Related Posts:

This entry was posted in Election 2026 and tagged , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Emerson College: Talarico 47, Paxton 46

  1. Joel says:
    September 20, 2026 at 1:46 pm

    It will be telling if the swing of Hispanic voters helps elect Talarico … but fails to do the same for Hinojosa. Maybe we need to start working on the white women.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *