Emerson College: Talarico 47, Paxton 46

This is what a “bad” poll for James Talarico looks like these days.

The September Emerson College Polling/Nexstar Media Texas poll finds 47% of voters support Democrat James Talarico and 46% support Republican Ken Paxton. Four percent are undecided, and 2% support Libertarian Ted Brown. Since August, there has been no significant movement: Talarico gained a point while Paxton lost a point.

“Texas Hispanic voters, who broke for Trump in 2024, now break for Talarico by 15 points, 54% to 39%,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said. “These voters disapprove of the president 53% to 41%, and 51% think the state is on the wrong track rather than the right direction.”

In the race for Governor, 49% support incumbent Republican Greg Abbott, while 46% support Democrat Gina Hinojosa. Four percent are undecided, and 2% support Libertarian Pat Dixon. Since August, Abbott’s support held at 49% while Hinojosa’s support increased one point, from 45% to 46%.

Talarico holds a 48% favorable rating and 42% unfavorable, while 40% have a favorable view of Ken Paxton and 48% unfavorable.

Governor Abbott’s name recognition is split: 46% have a favorable view of the governor, while 47% have an unfavorable view. Forty-two percent have a favorable view of Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa, while 32% have an unfavorable view.

Likely voters have heard a lot (45%) or a little (45%) about the September Republican National Committee midterm convention, while 10% report not hearing about it at all. Of those who heard about the RNC midterm convention, 51% said it made them more excited to vote in November, 47% said it made no impact on their vote, and 2% said it made them less excited to vote.

“Notably, majorities of both Republicans (59%) and Democrats (53%) say the convention made them more excited to vote this November, while 68% of independents say it made no impact on their vote,” Kimball noted.