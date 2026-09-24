Interview with Josh Wallenstein

We’re going to wrap up interviews for this week with HD133, where Josh Wallenstein is working to flip it. Wallenstein is a business attorney who runs his own firm, and he has served on the HISD Capital Planning Steering Committee, where he helped guide investments in local schools. He’s been a candidate before, in the primaries for HCDE in 2018 and HD138 in 2020. HD133 is a DLCC target, so it’s got a high profile and is critical to any hope of taking back the House. You can listen to my previous interviews with Wallenstein here and here, and you can listen to this interview right here:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. I’ll have more legislative interviews next week. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript

Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript

Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript

Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript

Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript

Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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