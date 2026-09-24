Interview with Josh Wallenstein

We’re going to wrap up interviews for this week with HD133, where Josh Wallenstein is working to flip it. Wallenstein is a business attorney who runs his own firm, and he has served on the HISD Capital Planning Steering Committee, where he helped guide investments in local schools. He’s been a candidate before, in the primaries for HCDE in 2018 and HD138 in 2020. HD133 is a DLCC target, so it’s got a high profile and is critical to any hope of taking back the House. You can listen to my previous interviews with Wallenstein here and here, and you can listen to this interview right here:
Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. I’ll have more legislative interviews next week. Let me know what you think.
PREVIOUSLY:
Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript
Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript
Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript
Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript
Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript
From the primaries:
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript
Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript
Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript