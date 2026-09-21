Goodwin files complaint over Patrick deepfake ads

Good, and appropriate.

The Democratic candidate for Texas lieutenant governor filed a police report on Saturday accusing the Republican incumbent, Dan Patrick, of violating a state law that makes it a crime to produce deepfake videos of political candidates near an election.

The filing centers on two ads released by Mr. Patrick this month that used videos generated by artificial intelligence to depict the Democratic candidate, Vikki Goodwin, describing her policies in words she never said.

“Although the ‘person’ in the video appears to be me, it was not actually me,” Ms. Goodwin, an Austin-area state representative, wrote in an affidavit accompanying the report. “This outrageous behavior by an elected official is criminal.”

Political campaigns around the country have leveraged A.I. to generate attack ads against rival candidates in the 2026 midterm elections. But the filing appeared to be among the few instances of a candidate seeking criminal penalties in response to an A.I. attack.

It was unclear whether Mr. Patrick’s ads were covered by state law, which bars the use of A.I.-generated deepfake videos within 30 days of an election. The ads were posted on Mr. Patrick’s social media accounts during the first two weeks of this month — more than 30 days before Election Day in November.

In the affidavit, Ms. Goodwin argued that the videos violated the law because they remained online within 30 days of the start of early voting.

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More than 30 states now have laws regulating the use of deepfakes in political campaigns, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Most require disclosure, while a few, including Maryland, Minnesota and Texas, have adopted prohibitions.

The Texas law, passed in 2019, was among the first to regulate deepfake videos of candidates. At the time, the technology was less accessible and less sophisticated, and such videos were uncommon in political campaigns.

The ads against Ms. Goodwin draw on votes she cast as a state representative. But in an interview, she said her views were distorted in the ads, and she worried that the A.I.-generated images could confuse voters.

“There are a lot of people who don’t know me yet who might think this is me,” she said.

Ms. Goodwin said the Texas law does not go far enough. For example, Texas does not require that campaigns disclose when A.I. was used in an advertisement. An effort to require disclosures passed in the State House last year, but failed in the State Senate, which is overseen by Mr. Patrick. Mr. Patrick’s most recent ad ends with a disclosure that the video “contains digitally generated imagery,” though it does not mention artificial intelligence.