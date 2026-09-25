Interview with Cris Moses

Since I published the interview with HCAD candidate Chris Ehlinger awhile ago, I’ve heard from several other HCAD hopefuls. I’ve published one of those interviews, with Jesus Nieto, and today I have another, with Cris Moses. Moses has been a teacher in HISD, and is now a pastor and real estate professional who owns his own business. He was previously a candidate for the HISD Board of Trustees in District II. I will have one more HCAD candidate interview for you next week. In the meantime, here’s my conversation with Cris Moses:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. I’ll have more legislative interviews plus that other HCAD interview next week. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript

Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript

Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript

Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript

Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript

Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript

Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

Related Posts: