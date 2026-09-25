Interview with Cris Moses

Since I published the interview with HCAD candidate Chris Ehlinger awhile ago, I’ve heard from several other HCAD hopefuls. I’ve published one of those interviews, with Jesus Nieto, and today I have another, with Cris Moses. Moses has been a teacher in HISD, and is now a pastor and real estate professional who owns his own business. He was previously a candidate for the HISD Board of Trustees in District II. I will have one more HCAD candidate interview for you next week. In the meantime, here’s my conversation with Cris Moses:
Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. I’ll have more legislative interviews plus that other HCAD interview next week. Let me know what you think.
PREVIOUSLY:
Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript
Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript
Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript
Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript
Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript
Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript
From the primaries:
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript
Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript
Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript