Interview with Sara McGee

If you’re like me and you still somewhat unaccountably have Twitter installed on your phone, you’ve probably gotten notifications about a tweet from Sara McGee, who is the Democratic candidate in HD132 and a tireless responder to the awful chuds who leave rancid comments on her posts and retweets. You want to see a fighting spirit, there it is right there. McGee is a longtime resident of Katy – as she is fond of pointing out, unlike the incumbent she actually spends most of her time in the district – who has a bachelor’s in radiological sciences and serves as the Director of Radiology at a Houston hospital. We had a lot to talk about as you might imagine, and you can listen to it all here:
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Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. You got legislative and HCAD interviews last week, that’s what you’re gonna get this week too. Let me know what you think.
PREVIOUSLY:
Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript
Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript
Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript
Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript
Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript
Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript
Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
From the primaries:
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript
Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript
Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript