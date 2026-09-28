Interview with Sara McGee

Posted on September 28, 2026 by Charles Kuffner

Sara McGee

If you’re like me and you still somewhat unaccountably have Twitter installed on your phone, you’ve probably gotten notifications about a tweet from Sara McGee, who is the Democratic candidate in HD132 and a tireless responder to the awful chuds who leave rancid comments on her posts and retweets. You want to see a fighting spirit, there it is right there. McGee is a longtime resident of Katy – as she is fond of pointing out, unlike the incumbent she actually spends most of her time in the district – who has a bachelor’s in radiological sciences and serves as the Director of Radiology at a Houston hospital. We had a lot to talk about as you might imagine, and you can listen to it all here:

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Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. You got legislative and HCAD interviews last week, that’s what you’re gonna get this week too. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript
Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript
Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript
Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript
Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript
Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript
Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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