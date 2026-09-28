Interview with Sara McGee

If you’re like me and you still somewhat unaccountably have Twitter installed on your phone, you’ve probably gotten notifications about a tweet from Sara McGee, who is the Democratic candidate in HD132 and a tireless responder to the awful chuds who leave rancid comments on her posts and retweets. You want to see a fighting spirit, there it is right there. McGee is a longtime resident of Katy – as she is fond of pointing out, unlike the incumbent she actually spends most of her time in the district – who has a bachelor’s in radiological sciences and serves as the Director of Radiology at a Houston hospital. We had a lot to talk about as you might imagine, and you can listen to it all here:

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Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. You got legislative and HCAD interviews last week, that’s what you’re gonna get this week too. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript

Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript

Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript

Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript

Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript

Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript

Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript

Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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