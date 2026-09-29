Interview with Odus Evbagharu

Posted on September 29, 2026 by Charles Kuffner

Odus Evbagharu

When Rep. Jon Rosenthal decided to run for Railroad Commissioner this year, it meant he was not running for re-election to HD135. Stepping up to take the baton from him is his longtime staffer and Chief of Staff Odus Evbagharu. The son of immigrants and longtime Cy-Fair resident, Evbagharu is a small business owner and political activist. You probably know him from his time as HCDP Chair, where he was the youngest and first Black person to serve in that role. I interviewed him when he ran for Chair, which you can listen to here. You can listen to this interview here:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. You know what you’re getting, a couple more of these and then an HCAD interview. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript
Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript
Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript
Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript
Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript
Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript
Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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One Response to Interview with Odus Evbagharu

  1. J says:
    September 29, 2026 at 7:42 am

    People are receiving mail ballots, voting has commenced in Harris County.

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