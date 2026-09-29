Interview with Odus Evbagharu

When Rep. Jon Rosenthal decided to run for Railroad Commissioner this year, it meant he was not running for re-election to HD135. Stepping up to take the baton from him is his longtime staffer and Chief of Staff Odus Evbagharu. The son of immigrants and longtime Cy-Fair resident, Evbagharu is a small business owner and political activist. You probably know him from his time as HCDP Chair, where he was the youngest and first Black person to serve in that role. I interviewed him when he ran for Chair, which you can listen to here. You can listen to this interview here:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. You know what you’re getting, a couple more of these and then an HCAD interview. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript

Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript

Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript

Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript

Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript

Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript

Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript

Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

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