Interview with Odus Evbagharu

When Rep. Jon Rosenthal decided to run for Railroad Commissioner this year, it meant he was not running for re-election to HD135. Stepping up to take the baton from him is his longtime staffer and Chief of Staff Odus Evbagharu. The son of immigrants and longtime Cy-Fair resident, Evbagharu is a small business owner and political activist. You probably know him from his time as HCDP Chair, where he was the youngest and first Black person to serve in that role. I interviewed him when he ran for Chair, which you can listen to here. You can listen to this interview here:
Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. You know what you’re getting, a couple more of these and then an HCAD interview. Let me know what you think.
PREVIOUSLY:
Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript
Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript
Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript
Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript
Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript
Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript
Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript
From the primaries:
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript
Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript
Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript
People are receiving mail ballots, voting has commenced in Harris County.