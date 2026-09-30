Interview with Stefanie Bord

Moving out to HD126, we get to meet Stefanie Bord, who is the kind of person who sees a problem and decides to do something about it. After getting degrees in evolutionary anthropology and climate science, she taught science in high school to foster environmental education. After moving with her husband from New Jersey to Houston and settling in the Klein area, she joined Moms Demand Action following the Robb Elementary shooting to advocate for gun safety. After getting no action from her Republican representative on a bill to raise the age for buying a rifle from 18 to 21, she became a Democratic precinct chair. And here she is now, trying to keep this seat out of the hands of Stan Stanart, who as noted in the Chronicle’s endorsement of Bord is as weird and out of touch as ever. We talked about that and more in the interview:
Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. One more from the Lege and one more from HCAD will follow. Let me know what you think.
PREVIOUSLY:
Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript
Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript
Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript
Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript
Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript
Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript
Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript
Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript
Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript
Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript
Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript
Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript
Odus Evbagharu – HD135 – Transcript
From the primaries:
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript
Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript
Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript
Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript
Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript
Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript
Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript