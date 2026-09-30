Interview with Stefanie Bord

Moving out to HD126, we get to meet Stefanie Bord, who is the kind of person who sees a problem and decides to do something about it. After getting degrees in evolutionary anthropology and climate science, she taught science in high school to foster environmental education. After moving with her husband from New Jersey to Houston and settling in the Klein area, she joined Moms Demand Action following the Robb Elementary shooting to advocate for gun safety. After getting no action from her Republican representative on a bill to raise the age for buying a rifle from 18 to 21, she became a Democratic precinct chair. And here she is now, trying to keep this seat out of the hands of Stan Stanart, who as noted in the Chronicle’s endorsement of Bord is as weird and out of touch as ever. We talked about that and more in the interview:

Here’s the transcript, courtesy of Greg Wythe. One more from the Lege and one more from HCAD will follow. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Jon Rosenthal – Railroad Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Nathan Johnson – Attorney General – Transcript

Clayton Tucker – Ag Commissioner – Transcript

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – Comptroller – Transcript

Commissioner Adrian Garcia – Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 – Transcript

Shaun Finnie – CD02 – Transcript

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6 – Transcript

Chris Ehlinger – HCAD Position 2 – Transcript

Jesus Nieto – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Benjamin Flores – Land Commissioner – Transcript

Michelle Williams – HD127 – Transcript

Tyler Smith – HD138 – Transcript

Josh Wallenstein – HD133 – Transcript

Cris Moses – HCAD Position 3 – Transcript

Sara McGee – HD132 – Transcript

Odus Evbagharu – HD135 – Transcript

From the primaries:

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09 – Transcript

Christian Menefee, CD18 (from the special election) – Transcript

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, CD29 – Transcript

Melissa McDonough – CD38 – Transcript

Justin Early, CD31 – Transcript

Staci Childs – HD131 – Transcript

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge – Transcript

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney – Transcript

Traci Gibson, HCDP Chair – Transcript

Related Posts: