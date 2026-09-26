Endorsement watch: Rosenthal, obviously

I not only enjoyed the Chron’s endorsement of Jon Rosenthal for Railroad Commissioner, I learned a few things about Bo French.

Within 48 hours [of French’s super racist tweet about the students at the UT-Ohio State game], Republican officials were racing to boldly condemn — or meekly distance — themselves from French, including U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and Gov. Greg Abbott. Outgoing Rep. Dan Crenshaw also weighed in, calling out French for being “the guy who used Navy SEAL Chris Kyle’s death to make [himself] a bunch of money.” Kyle’s wife had to sue French in a fight for control of her late husband’s company and to compel French to stop using his name.

In addition to being a loathsome racist who views the world as “white vs everyone else,” French is such a political dilettante that a race that was likely to be a longshot for Democrats suddenly appears competitive.

Perhaps Democrat Jon Rosenthal should thank French for the in-kind contribution. Even the betting markets think he now has a real chance at an upset victory.

We’ve spilled plenty of ink on French since he eked out a primary victory over incumbent Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright. He is the apotheosis of what Texas Republicans have wrought by allowing their party to be taken over by extremists who appeal to the crudest, most vile instincts of their base. We wouldn’t endorse him for dog catcher, let alone one of the most important regulatory positions in the state. Even Abbott, before eventually endorsing him, acknowledged that French would “wreck” the oil and gas industry. He has no meaningful oil and gas experience and no real policy ideas. He’s basically an industry plant, bankrolled by a super PAC funded by billionaire oil tycoons Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks because he fits their bizarre, authoritarian vision for Texas.

He’s also a coward. French plays tough online but we’ve never seen him dare to tread beyond his partisan safe spaces. His father made millions drilling for oil and, last we checked, his biggest individual campaign donor is his mother.

Before he started cosplaying as a Texas Republican, French seemed to enjoy the finer things in life. There’s an odd photo of him in the Getty Images archives attending a launch party in New York City for Valentino perfume alongside Italian baron Cody Franchetti and Fabian Basabe, a former reality TV star turned Florida politician who had to pay $450,000 in a sexual harassment suit brought by two male staffers.

We wanted to ask him about that photo, but French declined to meet with the editorial board.

Our familiar election year refrain is that voters tend to gloss over Texas Railroad Commission elections because the agency’s title obscures how important it is. This is an agency that claims to “regulate” the oil and gas sector, but instead regularly rubber-stamps and turns a blind eye to the industry’s worst behavior. In August, the agency made the unprecedented decision to eliminate public comment from its meetings. This decision was so widely panned, and so brazenly anti-democratic, that the Republican chairman of the House Energy Resources Committee threatened to abolish the Railroad Commission altogether.

This is an agency run by unethical buffoons who rake in campaign donations from oil and gas companies they regulate, trade oil and gas stocks and own mineral interests.

It is in dire need of adult leadership. If you live near an oil patch where abandoned oil wells are polluting your drinking water, you’ll probably want to know which officials are responsible for holding the bad actors accountable in the state’s most important industry.

Rosenthal would thrive in this role.