Texas blog roundup for the week of September 28

The Texas Progressive Alliance is waiting for Ken Paxton to listen to his voicemail as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff eagerly awaits the outcome of Rep. Vikki Goodwin’s complaint against Dan Patrick for his illegal AI deepfake ads.

SocraticGadfly talked about which Republicans have and have not called out Bo French and about Texas Monthly writing a clickbait article on this.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project spoke at City Council about possible city application for Trump Justice Department Model Cities funds. Accepting these funds would tie HPD to Trump immigration & racial policies. It goes as far as policing “loitering.”

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Tech Edvocate does a deep dive on why the oil and gas industry has stood by Bo French.

The Dallas Observer writes about AI-powered cameras on Dallas garbage trucks, and how few citations for alleged code violations have resulted from them.

The Texas Observer tries to guess what Joe Rogan thinks about the Senate race.

Steve Vladeck untangles what the Eighth Circuit did in their bizarre Missouri redistricting ruling.

The Current has a look at the first segment of the border wall being built on private property in Big Bend.

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