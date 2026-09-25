SCOTUS declines to get involved in that surrogacy case

This is finally over.

Justice Elena Kagan on Tuesday refused to intervene in a high-profile custody battle that involved difficult questions surrounding surrogacy and abortion, leaving in place a lower-court order that gave custody to the biological parents in the dispute.

The case drew national attention when a surrogate from Alaska refused to have an abortion after the fetus she was carrying was diagnosed with a serious heart problem. She eventually traveled to Texas and gave birth to the child over the initial objections of the parents, a couple from California.

The baby boy was born in August. He received open-heart surgery and has been in a pediatric intensive care unit at a hospital in Dallas, where the couple have also been living to be with him.

On Tuesday, Justice Kagan, who oversees emergency filings from California, denied the surrogate’s request to block the lower-court ruling in the couple’s favor. She acted on her own without referring the matter to her Supreme Court colleagues. The justice’s order did not include an explanation, as is often the case when the court responds to such filings.

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In their emergency request, Ms. West’s lawyers told the Supreme Court that she had been denied “control over the medically fragile child.” Without intervention from the justices, they said, “she will receive no further information about the child she carried for 37 weeks and fought to save.”

The case should have been resolved in Alaska, her lawyers said, adding that the California courts had stripped Ms. West of her rights to “protect the baby’s life.”

In response, lawyers for the couple said on Friday that they have ensured that “their child receives the lifesaving care he needs — and they are committed to doing so for the rest of his life.”

An order from the Supreme Court blocking state court decisions would allow Ms. West to be involved in the child’s medical care and “serve only to cause chaos and confusion,” according to the heavily redacted filing.

Ms. Gilkar and Mr. Ahmed are “providing the precise medical care for their child” that Ms. West desires, the lawyers said, adding that “a right to life is not at issue here.”